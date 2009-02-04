The Best Question We've Heard On CNBC

We were only half paying attention a few minutes ago, when Charles Nenner, the developer of “Nenner Cycles” theory appeared on CNBC, to explain how we could forecast stock market movements to the day. It involved all kinds of charts and lines and perhaps even palm lines.



Finally, after claiming that he’s never off in his forecasts by more than a day, Mark Haines interjected: “If you’re never wrong, why don’t you own the world.“

Nenner responded something about being a teacher and a professor and not wanting to focus just on making money. Sure.

We wish they’d ask something like that to more of their guests.

