The Best Quarterbacks To Never Win A Super Bowl

When considering the all-time great quarterbacks in the NFL, one of the criteria is always the number of Super Bowls that player won. Even Dan Marino, whom some consider the greatest ever, is knocked for never winning the big one.But is Marino the best quarterback to never win the Super Bowl?
One way to answer that question objectively is to use Apprximate Value, a stat at Pro-Football-Reference.com that measures and ranks the value of all players, regardless of position, on the same scale.
And if we narrow that list to just quarterbacks that played at least 10 seasons during the Super Bowl era, we get a who’s who of great NFL quarterbacks that never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 126 (34)
Seasons: 13
Best Playoff Appearance: Lost Super Bowl 34
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 130 (32)
Seasons: 11
Best Playoff Appearance: Lost 4 Super Bowls
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 131 (30)
Seasons: 16
Best Playoff Appearance: 0-2 in the playoffs
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 134 (28)
Seasons: 16
Best Playoff Appearance: Lost 1998 NFC Championship Game
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 135 (27)
Seasons: 14
Best Playoff Appearance: Lost Super Bowl 23
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 136 (26)
Seasons: 19
Best Playoff Appearance: 0-2 in the playoffs
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 137 (25)
Seasons: 19
Best Playoff Appearance: 0-2 in the AFC Championship Game
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 138 (23)
Seasons: 13
Best Playoff Appearance: Lost Super Bowl 39
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 142 (17)
Seasons: 21
Best Playoff Appearance: 0-1 in AFC Championship Game
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 144 (15)
Seasons: 16
Best Playoff Appearance: 0-1 in the playoffs during Super Bowl era
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 161 (11)
Seasons: 16
Best Playoff Appearance: Lost Super Bowl 16
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 162 (10)
Seasons: 15
Best Playoff Appearance: 0-2 in AFC Championship
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 166 (8)
Seasons: 17
Best Playoff Appearance: Never reached a conference championship game
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 216 (4)
Seasons: 17
Best Playoff Appearance: Lost Super Bowl 19
Approximate Value (all-time QB rank): 240 (2*)
Seasons: 18
Best Playoff Appearance: 0-3 in the Super Bowl
* Brett Favre holds the all-time AV record for QBs with 254
