The Best Quarterbacks To Never Win A Super Bowl

When considering the all-time great quarterbacks in the NFL, one of the criteria is always the number of Super Bowls that player won. Even Dan Marino, whom some consider the greatest ever, is knocked for never winning the big one.But is Marino the best quarterback to never win the Super Bowl?



One way to answer that question objectively is to use Apprximate Value, a stat at Pro-Football-Reference.com that measures and ranks the value of all players, regardless of position, on the same scale.

And if we narrow that list to just quarterbacks that played at least 10 seasons during the Super Bowl era, we get a who’s who of great NFL quarterbacks that never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

