The 10 Best Public Bathrooms In America

Vanity Nightclub Women’s Restroom

Photo: Vanity Night Club

Yelp doesn’t have a category for patrons to rate public restrooms (yet). But work apparel maker Cintas has taken up the torch, sponsoring the annual America’s Best Restroom contest to find and reward the most immaculate, eccentric, and memorable public toilets in America.The company released the 10 finalists in its 2012 competition today, and they can be found everywhere from a college football stadium to a classy New York restaurant.

Want to put your two cents in? Check out the nominees here and then visit the website to rank your favourites.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.