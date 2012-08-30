The 10 Best Public Bathrooms In America

Megan Willett
Vanity Night Club BathroomVanity Nightclub Women’s Restroom

Photo: Vanity Night Club

Yelp doesn’t have a category for patrons to rate public restrooms (yet). But work apparel maker Cintas has taken up the torch, sponsoring the annual America’s Best Restroom contest to find and reward the most immaculate, eccentric, and memorable public toilets in America.The company released the 10 finalists in its 2012 competition today, and they can be found everywhere from a college football stadium to a classy New York restaurant.

Want to put your two cents in? Check out the nominees here and then visit the website to rank your favourites.

The sharpie writing in this stall isn't the usual mix of phone numbers and off-colour references—it's a list of recipes from Liberty Market's menu.

HOLLYWOOD BOWL, HOLLYWOOD, CA: The bathrooms here serve an 18,000-seat outdoor amphitheater run by the County of Los Angeles.

The renovated restrooms evoke the 1920s modern style of the Hollywood Bowl's shell and stage.

GITANE RESTAURANT, SAN FRANCISCO: This bathroom draws inspiration from the restaurant's Bohemian décor.

The geometric black and white tile is juxtaposed with florals for a hint of nostalgia and romance.

MIE N YU RESTAURANT, WASHINGTON DC: These restrooms were inspired by a Singapore flea market.

Mie N Yu's unisex washroom is maintained by a round-the-clock attendant on weekends.

Rock-lined copper basins sit atop barrels for a non-traditional washing station complete with rustic faucets.

LANE STADIUM/WORSHAM FIELD AT VIRGINIA TECH: These stadium bathrooms have digital mirror displays that feature game stats or advertisements when a patron approaches.

RADISSON BLU AQUA HOTEL, CHICAGO: This hotel lines its restroom sinks with fresh flowers.

The entire bathroom is covered in tiny reflective glass mosaic tiles.

THE WALKER ART centre, MINNEAPOLIS: Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron designed the bathrooms here.

The white ceramic facilities at the Walker are complemented by the sleek black walls.

VANITY NIGHT CLUB, LAS VEGAS: These bathrooms cost $1.2 million dollars—the hand-blown glass chandelier alone cost $40,000.

The Vanity women's room spans 2,000 square feet and contains 11 stalls.

The men's room at Vanity boasts flat screens over the urinals and faux reptile-skin walls.

DA MARINO RESTAURANTE ITALIANO, NEW YORK: The bathroom has stone inlay wall detailing and authentic Italian art and sculptures.

BUC-EE'S, NEW BRAUNFELS, TX: This convenience store restroom is the largest on our list.

There are a whopping 83 spotless stalls to choose from.

