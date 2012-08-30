The 10 Best Public Bathrooms In America

Photo: Vanity Night Club
Yelp doesn’t have a category for patrons to rate public restrooms (yet). But work apparel maker Cintas has taken up the torch, sponsoring the annual America’s Best Restroom contest to find and reward the most immaculate, eccentric, and memorable public toilets in America.The company released the 10 finalists in its 2012 competition today, and they can be found everywhere from a college football stadium to a classy New York restaurant.
Want to put your two cents in? Check out the nominees here and then visit the website to rank your favourites.
The sharpie writing in this stall isn't the usual mix of phone numbers and off-colour references—it's a list of recipes from Liberty Market's menu.
HOLLYWOOD BOWL, HOLLYWOOD, CA: The bathrooms here serve an 18,000-seat outdoor amphitheater run by the County of Los Angeles.
GITANE RESTAURANT, SAN FRANCISCO: This bathroom draws inspiration from the restaurant's Bohemian décor.
Rock-lined copper basins sit atop barrels for a non-traditional washing station complete with rustic faucets.
LANE STADIUM/WORSHAM FIELD AT VIRGINIA TECH: These stadium bathrooms have digital mirror displays that feature game stats or advertisements when a patron approaches.
THE WALKER ART centre, MINNEAPOLIS: Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron designed the bathrooms here.
VANITY NIGHT CLUB, LAS VEGAS: These bathrooms cost $1.2 million dollars—the hand-blown glass chandelier alone cost $40,000.
DA MARINO RESTAURANTE ITALIANO, NEW YORK: The bathroom has stone inlay wall detailing and authentic Italian art and sculptures.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.