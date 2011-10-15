The 25 Best Professors In America

The best professors in America are not necessarily the most famous and they don’t all teach at Ivy League schools.
RateMyProfessor.com publishes an annual list of the highest rated professor based on student ratings and reviews.
The best teachers include David Mease, a business professor at San Jose State; Dr. Kimora, a criminal justice professor at CUNY; and Kateryna Schray, a professor of English at Marshall University.
Gufrey teaches Chemistry at California State University Long Beach in Long Beach, CA.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 4.8
Overall: 4.9
Gufrey has been a part-time CSULB chemistry teacher since 1987. He started teaching back in 1968. He uses experiments and pop culture to engage students. For example, he records his own vocals to Christina Aguilera's 'Genie in A Bottle' to turn it into an educational song. Gufrey also teaches chemistry part time at Marymount College in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Biel teaches Art at California State University Fullerton in Fullerton, CA.
Helpfulness: 4.9
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 3.8
Overall: 4.9
Joseph Biel received his BFA in Painting and Art History from Drake University in 1988 and his MFA in Painting in 1990 from the University of Michigan. He has shown his work nationally and internationally, and Biel received a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant Award in 2003 and 2008.
McDaniel teaches Social Science at Gainesville State College in Oakwood, GA.
Helpfulness: 4.9
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 4.3
Overall: 4.9
McDaniel has been teaching for 13 years and has been at Gainesville State College since 2001. She was also the 2010 Ann Matthews Purdy Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member at GSC. McDaniel is a club advisor for The GSC Alliance Club, is a member of the Diversity Council, and is a part of the Georgia Sociological Association.
Ramsdell teaches Spanish Languages at Towson University in Baltimore County, MD.
Helpfulness: 4.9
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 3.8
Overall: 4.9
Ramsdell emphasises student interaction with the local Latino community in her teaching. Her research focus is the cultural production of Latinos in the United States. According to students, she is one of the most helpful teachers around and finds time to work with students who need extra attention.
Abdeljaber teaches Mathematics at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, NJ.
Helpfulness:4.9
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 3.9
Overall: 4.9
Abdeljaber is an alumni of the New Jersey Institute of Technology herself. She also won an Excellence in Teaching Award from NJIT. She attributes her success to engaging students in solving problems and working with them one on one. Abdeljaber gets the most satisfaction out of seeing her students succeed.
Burnside teaches Biology at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, NC.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 4.1
Overall: 4.9
Burnside got a Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of Florida with a minor in Physiology.
Callanan teaches Management at West Chester University of Pennsylvania near Philadelphia, PA.
Helpfulness: 4.9
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 4.5
Overall: 4.9
Gerard received a Ph.D. in Organizational behaviour from Drexel University. He was previously Vice President at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. He started teaching at West Chester in 2001. He is also a member of the Academy of Management, the American Psychological Association, and the Society for the Advancement of Management. One student says 'This is the first and only 8 A.M. class that I look forward to going to.'
Byrne teaches Speech at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, New York City.
Helpfulness: 4.9
Clarity: 5.0
Easiness: 4.1
Overall: 4.9
Dr. Byrne holds a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Intercultural Communication from Howard University. She is a specialist in critical language studies, intercultural communication, and digital media. Byrne is currently researching vigilante justice in online social-networking sites. Many students hail her as the best professor.
Morrison teaches History at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN.
Helpfulness: 4.9
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 3.9
Overall: 4.9
Michael Morrison obtained a history Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in December 1989. In August 1991, he began teaching at Purdue. Morrison has also been the recipient of the College of Liberal Arts Teaching Excellence Award and Purdue University's Charles B. Murphy Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award. In 1998, the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching even named him Indiana Professor of the Year.
Zima teaches Computer Science at Miami Dade College in Miami, FL.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 5.0
Easiness: 4.8
Overall: 5.0
Zima is described by students as 'very helpful' and her class is 'super easy.'
No picture of Monica Zima was available.
Steeves teaches Philosophy at DePaul University in Chicago, IL.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 3.5
Overall: 4.9
Peter received his Ph.D. from Indiana University. Steeves has taught at Universidad del Zulia in Venezuela, but now he teaches and researches applied ethics, Philosophy of Culture and Philosophy of Science, and phenomenology at DePaul. One student calls him 'The single most coherent professor I have ever had.'
McClave teaches English at California State University Northridge in Los Angeles, CA.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 3.9
Overall: 4.9
McClave received her Ph.D. in Theoretical Linguistics from Georgetown University. Her interests are cognitive linguistics, American Sign Language, and psycholinguistics. Students say that her classes are 'not easy but she makes it fun and easy to learn.'
Young teaches mathematics at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 3.7
Overall: 5.0
Young was promoted to the position of senior college lecturer in 2011.
Schoepflin teaches sociology at Niagara University in Niagara, N.Y.
Helpfulness: 4.9
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 4.4
Overall: 4.9
A native of Niagara Falls, Smith earned his various degrees at schools throughout New York State. His current research focuses on writing stories to interpret the social world and media and popular culture. Students claim he is 'the most amazing teacher you could ever have.'
Smith teaches communication at St. Petersburg College in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 5.0
Easiness: 4.3
Quality: 5.0
In his biography, Smith says he thinks the best part of teaching is meeting and working with the college's students and he believes strongly in his subject area. He also loves rock and alternative music and video games. His students call him an 'awesome professor.' and a 'funny guy.'
Bush teaches chemistry at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 3.9
Overall: 5.0
Prior to joining the university's faculty in 1996, Bush worked at two Florida laboratories. As a way to connect with her students, she plays in the university's intramural program. Bush is also a graduate of University of North Florida. Students called her 'very helpful and very understanding,' saying 'I wish she could be my professor for everything.'
O'Keefe teaches criminal justice at St. John's University in Jamaica, N.Y.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 5.0
Easiness: 3.8
Overall: 5.0
O'Keefe actually began his professional career in 1981 as a police office in Houston. 10 years later, he returned to New York City to fill the post of associate director in the Office of Management & Budget In the New York City Transit Police Department. He began his tenure at St. John's University in 2001, much to the delight of his students who say 'The material was brought alive by Professor O'Keefe, who has an incredible story and professional experience.'
Croll-Kali teaches psychology at Queens College in Flushing, N.Y.
Helpfulness: 4.9
Clarity: 4.9
Easiness: 4.3
Overall: 4.9
In the lab, Croll-Kali studies the biology of protein growth factors in the brain. Her most current study topics include epilepsy, dementia, and neutrally-mediated autoimmune disease. She doesn't seem to overwhelm her students with the subjects, however, with one saying 'She teaches students tough material but yet it feels so easy.'
Pennell teaches mathematics at University of Massachusetts-Lowell in Lowell, Mass.
Helpfulness: 4.8
Clarity: 4.8
Easiness: 4.1
Overall: 4.8
Pennell has authored 12 publications. His research interests include mathematical modelling and fluid mechanics. But don't let the nature of his work scare you. His students call him 'amazing,' and 'best professor.'
Shoemaker teaches psychology at Broward College, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 5.0
Easiness: 4.8
Overall: 5.0
Shoemaker has more than 15 years of experience in the mental health field, specializing in individual adult psychotherapy and marital and relationship therapy. She 'doesn't give out Hw(homework), gives you notes, and reviews the test before you take it,' according to her students.
Schray teaches English at Marshall University in Huntington, W.V.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 5.0
Easiness: 3.5
Overall: 5.0
Schray has been a well-ranked professor on the RateMyProfessors.com since 2003. She earned her PhD from the University of North Carolina and teaches medieval literature and renaissance literature. One student loved Schray so much, he proposed saying 'She is gorgeous and has an incredible mind. Marry me, Dr. Schray!'
Dr. Kimora teaches criminal justice at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.
Helpfulness: 5.0
Clarity: 5.0
Easiness: 4.6
Overall: 5.0
In addition to her teaching, Kimora works as a prison reformer and teaches classes for parolees, including coping skills and rethinking anger. Students call her 'amazing. She is an excellent mentor.'
David Mease teaches business at San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif.
Helpfulness: 4.8
Clarity: 4.8
Easiness: 4.3
Overall: 4.8
While Mease is currently on leave to work for a technology company in California's Bay Area, he's known for his 'crystal clear lectures that will make the material seem easy.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.