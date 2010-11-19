The Best iPhone Apps For Business Productivity

If you find yourself conducting most of your business on the go, sometimes e-mail doesn’t cut it.You need real-time updates on your collaborative projects, access to your memos, and the latest sales stats for your clients.
With the best in the App store’s suite of productivity apps you can turn your iPhone into a credit card reader, personal note taker, and a portable document scanner for next to no cost.
Evernote is great for on-the-go memos. You can take text, photo, or voice notes and tag them by location so you can keep track of notes based on where your meeting took place. After installing the app, you can push e-mail attachments to Evernote within the iPhone's mail app. Evernote accounts automatically sync updates to all devices through the cloud: computer, phone, and iPad so you'll always have access to your information.
Square has unlimited potential for small business owners. Square lets you accept credit card payments from your iPhone, iPad or Android device. After you sign up for the service, square will mail you a free credit card reader for the device of your choice. Any mobile business from food delivery services to street vendors should consider checking it out.
Yammer is one of the best collaborative social networking tools available for businesses. The iPhone app provides you with all the basics you'll need: user search, messaging, and bulletin boards. If you're not on Yammer yet, give it a try.
The latest version of Chase's iPhone app lets you deposit checks without visiting the bank. Snap an image of the check, input the amount, and the funds will transfer to your account. It saves time and the hassle of waiting in line at the ATM or teller window.
Don't waste any more paper. Instead of handing out business cards at your next networking event, use Bump to transfer your contact, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and even calendar information. The data is automatically added to your phone's address book, so there's no need to worry about losing someone's card.
LinkedIn's iPhone app is incredibly easy to use. Check your messages, find new professional contacts, and stalk your next potential hire from your phone. Easy.
CamScanner is a neat app that lets you photograph documents on your iPhone and convert them into a clear document. Snap a photo, then crop the area you would like scanned. It only takes a few seconds, and the results are pretty good. It's especially useful for scanning receipts for business expenses.
If you work in sales, chances are you already use Salesforce. This no-brainer iPhone app is just as good as the desktop service. It's perfect for outside sales people. Access all your dashboards and account data on the go without wasting time in the office.
