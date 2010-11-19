The Best iPhone Apps For Business Productivity

There are plenty of amazing productivity apps to choose from.

If you find yourself conducting most of your business on the go, sometimes e-mail doesn’t cut it.You need real-time updates on your collaborative projects, access to your memos, and the latest sales stats for your clients.



With the best in the App store’s suite of productivity apps you can turn your iPhone into a credit card reader, personal note taker, and a portable document scanner for next to no cost.

