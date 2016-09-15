Ex-cons are obsessed with the 'best chips ever' that are only available in jail

Prison food is notoriously bad. But there’s one brand of potato chips that some ex-cons actually miss when they get released.

According to NBC News’ Rebecca Davis and Jake Heller, the chip brand The Whole Shebang is nearly impossible to find outside of jail. Its

chips are apparently so mind-blowing that after leaving jail, people become obsessed with finding the snack.

“I did 60 days and wouldn’t have survived if it wasn’t for whole shabangs,” reads one comment on the brand’s Facebook page. “Thank you for saving me and introducing my taste buds to real divine flavour fit for royalty.”

The brand’s parent company Keefe Group sells the chips exclusively to correctional facilities, NBC reports.

I’ve had some good chips, but the best chips ever are called The Whole Shabang I got threw commissary in jail ????

— The Masta (@clackmasta) July 4, 2015

“Why did i have to go to jail to experience the best chips ever made????” reads

another comment. “Well…. back to jail it is.”

Sometimes i wanna go back to jail just so i can have a bag of The Whole Shabang, best chips ever i swear.

— Lou Syd (@naiirb) October 27, 2015

Thankfully, you don’t actually have to go to jail to buy the chips. Though The Whole Shebang chips aren’t sold at traditional retailers, the company now also has a website so shoppers can buy the chips themselves — no incarceration necessary.

