The Best Hotel Pools In Las Vegas

You might thank a small Spanish island for the current daytime pool-party scene in the Nevada desert.



Las Vegas has been called the new Ibiza, though in typical Vegas fashion, hotel casinos have taken the daytime electronic dance music scene and amplified it—with 32,000-watt subwoofers and custom lasers, international resident DJs, and cabanas with private infinity pools and beds for sleeping off the revelry.

Add in beaches, swim-up gambling, and models as waiters, and it’s safe to say that Las Vegas pools have never been cooler.

See The Best Pools In Las Vegas >

With nearly 40 million visitors hitting the Strip in 2012, many with a seemingly insatiable appetite for daytime drinking and dancing, it’s no wonder hotels are devoting pool real estate to pay-to-play mega venues. New openings like Daylight in Mandalay Bay, Bagatelle in Tropicana, and the expanded Wet Republic at MGM Grand can host up to 5,000 partiers.

To be fair, the dayclub pool concept isn’t brand-new in Las Vegas. Rehab, the legendary Sunday bash at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, started the trend with its raucous parties back in 2003. What began as an excuse to extend the weekend became a rite of passage and the biggest meat market on or off the Strip. Meanwhile, DJs like Paul Oakenfold, who was in residence at the Palms, helped pave the way for electronic dance music fever.

Because of the profitability of this pool party model, this also means that the Vegas pendulum has swung back to a decidedly grown-up scene, where cabana rentals often start at $300 on weekdays and rise exponentially on weekends. (Keep in mind that the prices reflect minimum food and drinks spending; do the maths for your group to see if a cabana works in your favour.)

Still, we’ve identified swimming pools where kids are welcome, as well as some oases that are free or blissfully serene, such as the private Cypress Premier Lounges at the Bellagio. And here’s a little-known secret: you can gain entry to one of the Strip’s most rarefied pool areas by renting a cabana, and for a comparatively low rate.

For details, dive in to our roundup of the best Vegas pool options, from family-friendly to adults-only, with some pools that bridge the gap nicely.

See The Best Pools In Las Vegas >

More from Travel + Leisure:

The Best Places To Travel To After A Divorce

America’s Best College Bars

The Best Caribbean Islands For Foodies

World’s Best Beach Hotels

America’s Best Places To Eat Like A Local

This story was originally published by Travel + Leisure

Boulevard Pool, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas The largest of Cosmopolitan's pool areas, the multilevel Boulevard Pool has an unobstructed view of the Strip below. Big shareable daybeds give cover from the sun, and you can hang out in the wading pool, play ping-pong and foosball, or belly up to one of three bars. The pool springs to life at twilight, when either Dive In movies play on the 65-foot screen or the Set Your Life to Music concert series brings live performances. At Bubbles and Brunch, roving waiters serve items like blue claw crab Benedict with Creole hollandaise, and guests sip champagne while DJs spin until 6 p.m. When to Go: Saturdays and Sundays for Bubbles and Brunch; Thursday evenings for Set Your Life to Music; Monday nights for Dive In Movies. Admission: $20, but varies according to the event. Open to Non-Hotel Guests? Hotel guests only during the day; open to non-guests for special events. Family Friendly? Family friendly during the day; adults only for special events. Liquid at Aria, Aria Resort & Casino The modern Tahitian vibe at Liquid is less frantic than higher-volume dayclubs, and its 16,000 square feet qualifies as intimate, so you can enjoy a good mix of local DJs and the industry's A-listers without battling a throng of crazed dancers. Eight cabanas are each outfitted with flat-screen TVs, a private pool, two daybeds, and a fridge. Handcrafted wicker daybeds and lounges surround the pool. Order from Light Group executive chef Brian Massie's menu poolside or at Liquid's own restaurant. When to Go: Saturdays are busiest; Sundays are relaxed. Admission: From $10 for women and $20 for men. Open to Non-Hotel Guests? Yes. Family Friendly? Adults 21 and over. Rehab, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Break out your best swimsuit for this Sunday institution: three acres of beautiful people downing bottle service and signature cocktails around the 50 Tahitian-style cabanas and along the man-made sandy beaches and lazy river. The raucous party--which originated the dayclub concept in Vegas in 2003--shows no signs of slowing down. In 2012, Hard Rock introduced Summer Camp Fridays, another reason to start the weekend early. If Paradise Beach (which hosts Rehab) is too intense, hotel guests can migrate to Nirvana Beach. Breathe Pool is even more private--right above Nirvana with views of the Strip. When to Go: Sundays for Rehab, Fridays for Summer Camp Fridays. Admission: Free for hotel guests daily and the general public Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, from $20 for women and $40 for men; on Sundays, from $30 for women and $50 for men. Open to Non-Hotel Guests? Yes Family Friendly? Monday-Thursday. Adults 21 and over only Friday-Sunday. Bellagio Pools If a gyrating crowd of thousands isn't your thing, you'll likely appreciate the scene at the garden pool area that the Bellagio has transformed into its Cypress Premier Lounges. Sedate and private, this is all paid seating, and includes a personal host, infused water, smoothie shots, Evian misters, and chilled towels. Order food, drinks, and poolside massages from a menu. For extra privacy, reserve a cabana at one of the four other pools--it comes with Wi-Fi, HDTV, a fully stocked refrigerator, and pool rafts. When to Go: Monday through Thursday for the best rates. Admission: On weekdays, lounge chairs cost $50, daybeds $150, cabanas $300; prices increase for weekends and holidays. Open to Non-Hotel Guests? Hotel guests only. Family Friendly? Must be 14 years old or accompanied by a parent or guardian. Mandarin Oriental Pools Few know that they can gain entry to one of the Strip's most rarefied spaces with the rental of a cabana--for a relatively low price, compared with others around town. On the eighth floor, the sleek pool deck has fabulous views over CityCenter, and two pools, two Jacuzzis, and one intimate plunge pool. The vibe is serene, if not downright hushed, and attendants circulate to clean sunglasses and distribute mini-smoothies and frozen fruit. Inside the cabanas: a bottle of Moët Ice champagne, fresh fruit, sun care products, Oshibori towels, a 42 Palms Casino Resort Pool The crowd at the Palms is young, thirsty, ready to party--and happy to get sticky during regular 'champagne showers.' The party goes on seven days a week around two big pools, 27 cabanas, three large bars, and on seven lily pads in the water. Weekends are even wilder: the 'Ditch Friday' party (pictured) encourages guests to do just that, with live Friday performances by Busta Rhymes, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown and DJ Jazzy Jeff, and a live blackjack pit, open on the deck on weekends. Heraea serves poolside food like piquillo pepper poppers and retro drinks like the Cîroc Coconut frozen cocktail. When to Go: Fridays, for Ditch Fridays. Mid week for a bit more quiet (and lower prices). Admission: $20 women, $25 men. Open to Non-Hotel Guests? Yes. Family Friendly? Family friendly on weekdays; adults 21 and over Friday--Sunday. Wet Republic, MGM Grand Encore Beach Club, Encore Las Vegas White wicker and wood, and brilliant red drapery punctuate this lush, three-tiered pool complex. Patrons lounge on oversize lily pads and dance under shower poles--and those who splurge enjoy private bungalows overlooking the Strip, with private dipping pools, showers, and AC. Daybeds have private safes for stashing your things, and the 26 cabanas are outfitted with refrigerators and flat-screen televisions. When to Go: Fridays for Recess Fridays; Saturdays for headlining DJs and music artists; Sundays for high-energy dance music from international DJs during Daystar Sundays. Admission: $30 for men, $40 for women. Open to Non-Hotel Guests? Yes. Family Friendly? Adults 21 and over. Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, Caesars Palace Classical landscaping, Roman statues, and a flowing 18-foot waterfall make this oasis fittingly palatial. Its 44 cabanas are spread around eight distinctively different pools (a separate, private pool serves the highest-profile guests). The only pool complex on the Strip with swim-up blackjack, it's also one of the few that welcomes families. There's a separate adult-only Venus Pool Club. Just wander the pools until you find one that fits. When to Go: Any day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: Four guests are complimentary per Caesars Palace or Nobu Hotel room key. Open to Non-Hotel Guests? Open to non-guests (21 and over) with a $20 admission fee Friday--Sunday. Family Friendly? Yes. Marquee Dayclub, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Marquee is at the forefront of the electronic dance music and daytime lounge scene. Grammy-nominated DJ Kaskade will be in residence during summer 2013, supported by massive 32,000-watt subwoofers and lasers. As a result, the two-pool deck, with multiple bars and a gaming area, is an adult party zone. Book a cabana and your guests can escape the heat in private infinity pools. When to Go: Saturdays for Wet Wonderland, a party by Insomniac; and Summer Lovin' dates by Kaskade. Admission: $20, but varies according to the event. Open to Non-Hotel Guests? Yes. Family Friendly? Adults 21 and over only; European bathing permitted Monday--Thursday. Keep reading at Travel + Leisure. See The Rest Of The Best Pools In Las Vegas >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.