The best 14 games you can get for your PlayStation 4 right now

We’re coming up on three years since the release of Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 4. Can you believe it?
If you’re just hopping on the bandwagon, you’re in luck: there’s an incredible library of games to choose from. We’ve done the work of whittling that vast library down to just a slim list of 14 incredible games you can get for your PlayStation 4 right this very minute. What are you waiting for? Go out and buy them!
Wait, maybe you should read the list first:
In this action-adventure game, you play as Joel, a widower trying to survive in the wake of the collapse of human civilisation at the hands of a ruthless virus. In his adventures, Joel is tasked with caring for a young girl named Ellie, who he ends up forming a bond with over the course of the game.
Through conversations, you learn more about each character and watch their relationship evolve over time. Aside from being a fantastic story, it's alsoone of the most beautiful games to ever come to PlayStation consoles.
You're probably getting sick of seeing 'Grand Theft Auto V' on every single 'best-of' list for the past few years, but there's a good reason it keeps showing up: it's really good.
So far, it's sold over 65 million copies, so if you haven't had a chance to play it yet, just get it over with. You won't be sorry.
Think of 'Until Dawn' like a choose-your-own-adventure novel, but instead of flipping to page 59, you watch a story play out and intervene at key moments that alter the course of the game.
And it takes place in a giant spooky house that's really terrifying.
If you've ever been watching a horror movie and thought, 'No, you idiot, don't go down to the basement!', you can actually see how your own horror movie tactics would pan out!
You control the actions of a group of teens, and every action you take will determine whether or not they ultimately survive the game. Choose wisely.
In 'Tomb Raider,' you play as a younger version of the iconic action heroine Lara Croft, seeing her grow over time into the more seasoned professional that we all know and love. It's a refreshing and exhilarating take on one of gaming's most recognisable characters.
That's largely thanks to a stellar performance from the 'Grey's Anatomy' actress Camilla Luddington. She's not just the voice of Lara, either: Luddington suited up in one of those ball-adorned motion capture suits, too, making the performance unified and incredibly compelling.
'Tomb Raider' is also one of the most affordable games on this list, on sale now for less than $20.
'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' is one of the most spectacular (and largest) games to come out in the last five years.
You play as Geralt, a sort of professional monster hunter, more commonly known as a 'witcher.' 'The Witcher 3' allows you to travel anywhere you like within its massive open world, slaying giant creatures, exploring massive castles, and interacting with the world's various inhabitants.
The series has become such a point of national pride for Poland -- where the games are developed by the company CD Projekt Red -- that the Prime Minister of Poland gave President Obama a copy of 'The Witcher 2: Assassin's of Kings' as a gift.
Superlatives and hyperbole get thrown around a lot, but 'Journey' is simply one of the most beautiful games ever made. You play an entirely silent protagonist, exploring a vast desert, and interacting with the various creatures and structures you come across.
Since the magic 'Journey' lies in experiencing it firsthand, describing how the game unfolds will only do a disservice to the experience of playing it for yourself. But there's no doubt that 'Journey' is one of the best PlayStation games you can get your hands on.
'Bloodborne' is gorgeous in a sort of gothic, terrifying, awe-inspiring way. You play a sort of monster hunter, exploring the haunting fictional city of Yharnam in an effort to combat a blood-borne disease that's wreaked havoc on the city's inhabitants.
All of that is essentially just a backdrop for the real draw of the game: it's crazy over-the-top horrifying monsters that will kick your butt over and over again.
It's punishingly hard, but its amazing art direction mixed with its fun weapon options make this an experience that can't be missed for any PlayStation 4 owner.
So many open-world games put you in a J.R.R Tolkien-esque fantasy world, exploring castles and fighting dragons.
'Fallout 4' uses that same basic formula, but it takes place in a nuclear-warfare-ravaged-post-apocalyptic version of Boston. You'll explore the city's abandoned streets and run-down buildings with the help of various companions (including a super cute dog!), gathering resources and weapons along the way.
It's made by Bethesda, the same company behind 'Skyrim,' one of the most beloved open-world games of all time, so it's definitely worth checking out.
Simply put, 'Destiny: The Taken King' boasts the sharpest and most enjoyable shooting mechanics of any first-person shooter in recent memory.
When 'Destiny' first came out in 2014, there wasn't quite enough meat on its bones to justify throwing down a full $60, but 'Destiny: The Taken King' includes several expansion packs that have drastically improved the overall experience.
'Destiny' is also one of the most visually stunning games currently available on the PS4, with a remarkable mix of sci-fi, fantasy, and occult imagery that give this world a look all its own.
As Tech Insider's own Ben Gilbert put it, 'Ratchet and Clank' looks like a Pixar movie. Though the actual movie based on this game hasn't been too well-received, the game itself is one of the most charming we've ever played.
One of the main draws to 'Ratchet and Clank' is the utterly goofy and competely diverse library of weapons you can unlock and upgrade. The 'Pixelizer' is a short-ranged shotgun-style weapon that makes your enemies explode in retro-looking pixel blocks, and the 'Groovitron' is a high-tech disco ball that puts all your enemies into a trance, unable to control their urges to moon-walk to their own demise. And that's just two of the 15 or so weapons in the game.
Simply put, 'Ratchet and Clank' is silly action-platforming at its best.
'Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain' is the latest in a series that's been a major staple of the PlayStation ecosystem for a long, long time. The original 'Metal Gear Solid' for the PlayStation 1 was groundbreaking because of its 3D environments, if that gives you any indication of how long this series has been around.
This series is equal parts thrilling and baffling, mixing incredibly well-crafted action and stealth sequences with an over-the-top, self-aware sense of humour that's unlike anything else you can buy right now.
'The Witness' is probably the most controversial choice on this list, only because it will utterly consume some people's lives while it will send an equal amount of people running in the opposite direction.
Essentially, it's an open-world puzzle game, where you're the sole inhabitant of an otherwise abandoned island, exploring its eerily quiet buildings and beautiful landscapes. Every puzzle in the game is a sort of line-based maze puzzle, but the way 'The Witness' slowly introduces new rules for these puzzles over the course of the game makes it feel like you're learning a whole new language.
If that in any way sounds like your jam, 'The Witness' will completely captivate you for weeks. It is in no way an exaggeration to say that 'The Witness' is simultaneously one of the most challenging and also one of the most peaceful games I've ever played.
Even if the world of competitive online multiplayer usually sends you running for the hills, you should definitely give 'Overwatch' a try. Its bright and colourful art direction mixed with its incredibly smart character design make this shooter perfect for players of all skill levels and interests.
So whether you're a newcomer to the first-person shooter or a seasoned professional, 'Overwatch' is totally addictive no matter what.
Dave Smith, deputy editor here at Tech Insider, called 'Uncharted 4' 'one of the most beautiful games (he's) ever played,' and he's not wrong. It's essentially like playing through an 'Indiana Jones' movie.
Naughty Dog has always been synonymous with cutting-edge quality, establishing the 'Uncharted' series as one of PlayStation's major tentpole franchises.
If there was a class on owning a PlayStation 4, 'Uncharted 4' would be at the heart of its curriculum.
