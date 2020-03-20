The best places to work with decent Wi-Fi on the Gold Coast – the new hot spot for entrepreneurs

iStock Images / zstockphotos

It’s hard to go without Wi-Fi at the best of times, and especially so when you have work to get through – but does that mean you should sacrifice good views?

Considering several studies in the US have concluded that even looking at a tree can reduce your stress levels, it seems like the answer is no.

Swap the concrete jungle for sun, sand and palm trees without sacrificing easy access to everything your business needs.

The Gold Coast has changed dramatically in the last few years, transforming into a hotspot for budding entrepreneurs and food enthusiasts. Including being the first council in Australia to invest in a fibre optic cable, meaning they can provide ultra-fast, free public Wi-Fi.

Thanks to this public Wi-Fi, you can easily work from just about anywhere – you can answer emails right on the beach if the mood strikes you.

While you obviously have plenty of choices, here are a few of our top five picks for business-equipped spaces right by the water.

1. New Wave Co-Space

Whether you need a desk, meeting room or more permanent address without a desk New Wave Co-Work has you covered. Whether it’s for 24-hours, a week or a month, you can make use of this modern shared office, surround by hip decor and motivational signs starting from only $30.

2. Little Mermaid Cafe

Maybe you’re a person who prefers a little background buzz and top-notch grub while you work? If so there are many cafes to choose from, but Little Mermaid is among the best. It’s a good size, so you’ll actually get a table and not feel pressured to make room for others. Plus it’s on-trend and right by the ocean.

3. Rhapsody Resort

When TripAdvisor, Wotif, Booking.com and Hotels.com are all singing your praises, it’s a winner. Not only do Rhapsody Resort have one or two-bedroom apartments overlooking the ocean, but they have boutique conference and event facilities for all your small event, workshop or board meeting needs.

4. Southport Library

I know, I know – who uses libraries anymore? Well hear me out, because you’ll want to when you realise that Gold Coast libraries organise regular workshops and events to help you grow professionally. Throughout the year various successful entrepreneurs come in to share their top tips.

