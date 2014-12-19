The Best Places To Take A First Date, According To Yelp And Zoosk

The holiday season historically brings peak traffic to online dating sites, as more and more singles turn to the Internet to meet someone new.

Zoosk and Yelp joined forces to name the best places to bring a first date in 5 major US cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

After analysing more than 146,000 Zoosk profiles, the team was able to determine where the people with the most popular profiles lived in each city. Yelp then picked the best date spots in each of those neighborhoods.

They separated the results into two categories based on whether the singles were over or under 35 years old.

Atlanta

With a high concentration of lofts, boutiques, art galleries, and live music venues, Westside Atlanta is one of the most hip parts of town. According to Zoosk’s research, you’re 6% more likely to meet desirable under-35 singles in Westside than in any other part of Atlanta.

And according to Yelp, JCT Kitchen & Bar is Westside’s best place to take a first date. Yelpers rave about the Southern-style restaurant’s deviled eggs, “Angry Mussels,” and truffle parmesan fries.

If you’re over 35, affluent Buckhead is a great place to meet people. According to Zoosk, Atlanta residents are 6% likely to want to date someone from Buckhead than any other part of the city.

Yelp recommends classic steakhouse Bones for an impressive first date, though entrees are pricey.

Chicago

According to Zoosk’s analysis, you’re most likely to meet desirable singles under 35 in Chicago’s River East neighbourhood.

Peruvian restaurant Tanta, known for its pisco sours and fried rice dishes, was Yelp’s choice for best date spot in the neighbourhood.

Lakeview, on Chicago’s North Side, is the best place to date for the over-35 set.

Yelpers strongly recommend bringing a date to cozy New American restaurant Home Bistro. You’ll find comforting and delicious dishes like artichoke and edam fritters, mushroom risotto, and bread pudding.

Los Angeles

Westwood is the best neighbourhood for under-35 singles, according to Zoosk.

And Yelpers love Bandera, a New American eatery with a live jazz band performance every night. The Macho salad, prepared with roasted chicken, avocado, dates, goat cheese, and almonds, comes highly recommended.

Beverly Grove has the most desirable singles for daters over 35. According to Zoosk, Angelenos were 36% more likely to want to meet someone from this neighbourhood than someone from another area in the city.

The Izaka-ya by Katsuya is a hip sushi spot with a location in Beverly Grove.

New York

Zoosk’s analysis found that Tribeca had the most desirable under-35 singles in New York City.

Yelpers recommend B Flat, a speakeasy-type bar accessed by a discreet flight of stairs. They’re known for their stellar cocktails but also have some delicious appetizers.

If you’re over 35, Battery Park City is an ideal place to date. Zoosk found that New Yorkers were 32% more likely to want to meet someone from Battery Park than from any other neighbourhood in the city.

Iron Chef winner Marc Forgione’s eponymous restaurant is pricey, but Yelpers recommend its trendy ambience and amazing food.

San Francisco

According to Zoosk, San Francisco’s most desirable young singles live across the Bay in West Oakland. San Franciscans were 15% more likely to want to date someone from this neighbourhood.

The Beer Shed at the Dock is a casual place that’s great for after-work drinks. You could head next door to the more expensive Dock restaurant when you’re ready for dinner.

Zoosk found that daters over 35 were 29% more likely to want to meet singles from the Marina than any other San Francisco neighbourhood.

Yelp recommends trying out Marina hot spot Causwells. Highlight dishes include doughnut bread pudding and house-made ricotta.

