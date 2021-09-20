Here’s how to find the best accommodations for your visit to St. Martin

One of the many places you can stay in is L’Esplanade Hotel. Riselle Celestina for Insider

Saint Martin offers everything from unique bed and breakfasts to specialty resorts.

To stay in a local village, consider Le Petit Hotel. For a private stay, book the Beach House.

Stay close to popular sites at Atrium Beach Resort. For an authentic breakfast, try Pasture Piece.

I adopted St. Maarten as my home 20 years ago, and sharing it with the world has become one of my favorite hobbies.

Here’s a list of some of the best places to stay, according to a local:

Le Petit Hotel is perfect for tourists looking for ocean views

If you’re looking to stay in a charming village, look no further than Le Petit Hotel. Riselle Celestina for Insider

If you’re staying in the charming fishing village of Grand Case, I’d recommend booking at Le Petit Hotel.

Each one of the beachfront boutique hotel’s 10 rooms faces the sea and has a balcony where guests can view planes landing and magical sunsets.

The hotel offers a free shuttle service to the village center and the famous restaurant row of Grand Case. Guests staying at Le Petit can also use the amenities available at its sister hotel, L’Esplanade.

Nightly rates range from about $US305 ($AU420) to $US755 ($AU1,039) a night depending on the type of room and the time of year.

Tip: Le Petit Hotel is offering a 20% discount on all room types until December 19. Breakfast is complimentary, and you can get a free 30-minute massage with reservations of three nights or more.

Hotel L’Esplanade is the sister property of Le Petit Hotel

Hotel L’Esplanade, another beautiful boutique hotel in Grand Case, just happens to be the sister property of Le Petit.

Set in the hills overlooking the bay of Grand Case, L’Esplanade offers 24 beautiful suites, each with its own large balcony.

There’s a pool with a swim-up bar (ask Alan the bartender to make you his famous TGV cocktail) and an on-site spa offering massages and treatments. The hotel’s temple, located next to the pool, also offers complimentary yoga classes.

The average nightly rate here is $US400 ($AU551), but prices range from $US265 ($AU365) to $US625 ($AU860) a night depending on the room type and time of year.

Tip: L’Esplanade is closed due to the pandemic, but it is set to reopen in November.

The Beach House St. Maarten is an Airbnb right on the water

The Bach House is extremely popular, so try to book reservations in advance. Riselle Celestina for Insider

For a more private experience on the beach, the one-bedroom Beach House St. Maarten is the ideal Airbnb for couples or solo travelers.

It’s right on the Simpson Bay beach, which means it’s close to grocery stores and the restaurants and bars on the Simpson Bay strip.

The average rate for the rental is $US231 ($AU318) a night.

Tip: Book early. This beachside lodging is very popular, and it’s often booked months in advance.

Be close to all the action at the Atrium Beach Resort

On the Dutch side, within walking distance of some of the island’s most popular hangouts and restaurants, is the Atrium Beach Resort and Spa.

It might not be as large or popular as some of the other hotels in Pelican Key, but it’s certainly a great spot for those who want to be near the action of the popular Simpson Bay strip and Kimsha Beach.

Rates range from about $US109 ($AU150) to $US379 ($AU522) a night depending on the type of room and time of year.

Tip: Book a hair appointment with Miguel and a spa appointment with John at the hotel’s spa and hair salon.

Get the full St. Maarten tourist experience at Pasture Piece

Pasture Piece offers a unique bed and breakfast experience. Riselle Celestina for Insider

For a truly local experience and unique stay, Pasture Piece bed and breakfast is the best choice.

Located in the valley of the St. Peters area, not too far from Rainforest Adventures, the century-old island house was converted into a bed and breakfast by the granddaughter of its original owners.

It comes with a list of modern-day amenities – like a stocked fridge, Wi-Fi, and a smart TV – all in an old-world atmosphere.

The price per night at Pasture Piece starts at about $US100 ($AU138), and there’s a two-night minimum.

Tip: Don’t skip out on the traditional St. Maarten breakfast in the morning. You should also ask Natasha (the owner) to give you a tour of the on-site museum.