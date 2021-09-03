Here’s how to find the best accommodations for your visit to Buffalo

Stay at the Lafayette, a historic hotel. Allison Rapp for Insider

Buffalo is a great destination for a weekend getaway or longer staycation.

As a local, I’ve seen it all. Here’s a list of the best places to stay:

The Curtiss Hotel is upscale and ornate

Chic and stylish, the Curtiss Hotel is a five-star boutique with high-tech amenities such as digital room-control pads.

Prices range from $US259 ($AU350) to $US609 ($AU823) a night, but they’re worth it if you want a memorable option for a special occasion or romantic getaway.

Tip: Even if you’re not a hotel guest, the Curtiss has a rooftop lounge and bar with incredible views of downtown Buffalo that’s open year-round.

The InnBuffalo is housed in a restored Victorian mansion

Book the InnBuffalo in advance. Allison Rapp for Insider

The InnBuffalo is a refurbished mansion located in the heart of Elmwood Village, a vibrant neighborhood full of restaurants, coffee shops, and local retailers.

Rates are about $US170 ($AU230) to $US200 ($AU270) a night, but they vary depending on the time of year.

Tip: This is a small, cozy spot that fills up fast, so be sure to book as early as possible. Additionally, this option is best for solo travelers or couples, as the max capacity for each suite is two people.

The Hotel at the Lafayette is historic and beautifully designed

Head downtown for the historic Hotel at the Lafayette, designed by Louise Blanchard Bethune, the first professional female architect in the US.

With over 57 rooms starting in the $US100s a night, the hotel has options for couples and families.

Tip: Grab a latte from the coffee shop on the ground floor or stop for a bite at the Lafayette Brewing Company and Pan American Dining Room.