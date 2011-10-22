Architects Everywhere Are Preparing For The Zombie Apocalypse

Photo: zombiesafehouse.wordpress.com

When zombies take over the world, where are you going to go?



The second annual Zombie Safe House Competition has begun, drawing over 200 entries from 12 countries (for some reason people are really obsessed with zombies these days).

The designs offer hiding spots in the water, underground, above ground, and sometimes ways to fight back.

We’ve gathered some of our favourite proposals here. Voting for the best safe house ends on Halloween.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.