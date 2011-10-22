Architects Everywhere Are Preparing For The Zombie Apocalypse

Andrew Shen
zombie home

Photo: zombiesafehouse.wordpress.com

When zombies take over the world, where are you going to go?

The second annual Zombie Safe House Competition has begun, drawing over 200 entries from 12 countries (for some reason people are really obsessed with zombies these days).

The designs offer hiding spots in the water, underground, above ground, and sometimes ways to fight back.

We’ve gathered some of our favourite proposals here. Voting for the best safe house ends on Halloween.

Some houses can hide people underground, leaving them untraceable.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

The zombie ranch allows humans to use zombies to power their lives.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

Oceanfront colonies offer both safety and serenity from the zombie apocalypse.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

A hot air balloon house is always ready for escape from zombie attacks.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

A reflective mini tent that is portable and protective is handy anywhere.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

The Centipede will save humans and kill zombies, all at the same time.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

Former bridges can be converted to colonies for urban civilians.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

Combine a watchtower and an incineration pit for a new solution to the zombie problem.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

Zombie proofing the house you have now is also an option.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

Offshore villages provide a natural moat to keep zombie masses at bay.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

Cliff side abodes can also provide natural protection from zombies.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

Raised villas can offer zombie protection on land or water.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

A levitating maglev house gives zombies no way to climb up.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

A mobile home on the railroad allows you to stay a step ahead of the zombies.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

Finally, a glimpse at a zombie safe town.

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

And, here is last year's winner: The SS Huckleberry

Click here to vote in the 2011 Zombie Safe House Competition.

Vote For Your favourite Zombie Safe House Here >
See also: 12 Places To Go If The World Goes To Hell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.