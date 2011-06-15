The Eight Best Destinations For A Golf Vacation With Dad

Next to two golf courses, including the Prince, Golf Digest's No. 1 Hawaii course, Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas is the place to stay for golf lovers.

Two well-regarded courses are adjacent to the Westin Princeville.

One, the Prince, has breathtaking views along Princeville's cliffs. The second, Makai, a 27-hole monster, was renovated in 2009.

The Prince Golf Course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. 18 holes, 7,309 yards, par 72, on 390 acres.

The golf carts are equipped with GPS systems.

The 13-acre practice facility has a 1,200-square-foot putting green and an additional 1,200-square-foot chipping green.

PGA pro, private lessons are available.