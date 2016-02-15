The top 23 places to eat in the US according to Yelp

Foodies rejoice, Yelp has released its official list of the highest-rated restaurants in the United States.
So whether you’re looking for a place to go on Valentine’s Day, or just a new spot to work into your weekly routine, these restaurants won’t disappoint.
To give you a taste of what’s in store, we’ve included a popular review from each restaurant’s Yelp page along with a photo taken from someone who actually ate there.
Here are the top 23 places to eat in the US.
'The food is always of the highest quality. I am always delighted to walk in here. The owner is always amazing. He always strikes up a conversation and gives plenty of compliments. He almost always offers free falafel while you wait in line. I have tried pretty much everything on the menu and it is all amazing. This is my favourite Mediterranean restaurant. The Chicken Schwarma is the best along with their quinoa.'
Food - 5/5Service - 5/5
Atmosphere - 5/5
Price - You get more than you pay for
'If I could afford to eat here once a month, I surely would. Perfect for a date night, for business affairs, or just to feel your stress melt away into the most tender and flavorful Filet Mignon you will ever experience.'
'How have I not reviewed Baguette Cafe yet?
First, let me start by saying the owner, Olivier, is from France. This place has the best little 'Paris cafe' feel to it. Now for the food...
'The Croissants are TO DIE FOR. I love coming in and smelling them when they just come out, they're seriously mouthwatering. I get the croissant breakfast sandwich and add turkey -- it's under $5, super filling, and delicious.
'I've tried the fresh squeezed juices and I'm impressed with them all, you can tell they're actually fresh squeezed to order.'
'Best Mediterranean food! Super nice owner! Atmosphere is cool. Food is delicious! Must get Falafel, all the protein! I got the combo plate. It was so good! The side bread is fresh made! Even the restroom is nice! The toilet paper is 2 ply! Shows you the owner really cares about his customers.
'If you are done from touring universal studios 'n' feeling hungry, this place is here to satisfy ur hunger. Great pricing too! The dessert is good too.'
'
We were lucky enough to score a reservation on my boyfriend's 30th birthday for four people, and doubly lucky that my best friend and her husband were able to join us. All of us agreed afterward that this dinner is best experienced in a group of friends; it is a social experience, and I can't imagine dining alone. In fact, we couldn't have imagined dining with just the two of us.
'The service was excellent. I have to apologise to the servers because I was in full banter mode this evening (at one point I told one of the waitstaff that he made me feel like I was in a dentist's office when he spread the napkin over my lap) but they were all just as witty and funny as one could hope for.'
'Our favourite barbecue in the city. There's just something about it that blows Pappy 's and Adam's out of the water, though the basic idea is the same at all three places.
'The cooking times and methods might differ a little between them all, but the real difference is the sauce.
'The customer service here is a real treat. Waiting in line on a hot day? Odds are they will have ice water out there waiting for you. Wondering which of two sides is better? Ask an employee for their opinion, and maybe you'll find yourself with a free side.'
'This is the best place to get tacos!!!! As soon as you pull in the parking lot there is a very nice man that guides you into a vacant parking spot. (Which is very accommodating, and convenient) When you enter the restaurant the aroma of grilled meats and onions fill your lungs. It's breath taking!
'I had a couple of the Carne Asada tacos, and there was another meat that was pork but it was on a rotisserie turner. UGHHHHH SO GOOOOOOD!!!! My mouth is watering just thinking about it.'
'I was looking for a good place to have dinner, so I checked Yelp amd decided to give this place a try. I am so glad I did. It clean, cosy, friendly environment. The prices are great too. But the best part is, the FOOD!
'I ordered shrimp tacos, they were fresh, delicious, and better than I imagined. My daughter ordered cheese quesadilla, she loved it. The amount is also quiet a lot.
'Def. Recommend it. We will be going there again.'
'What to say that's not already been written? Super fresh fish, lots of great, and ever-changing poke varieties, and lots of great sides. True, I wish it was a little cheaper as many have commented. But that's really my only 'complaint' -- and it's not a big one.
'This was probably our 4th or 5th visit during our two trips to the Big Island over the past two years. We'll definitely come back.'
'It is a great hole in the wall. It may have had the best poke I tried in Hawaii. The tuna is incredible. I would only recommend Fresh catch over it if you want to try one place for Poke since Fresh catch has a much wider selection.'
'LISTEN TO ME...If you have not been here yet and it is not after 4pm, a Monday, or a Sunday, get in your vehicle, buy a bus pass, call an Uber, or cash in on that favour your cousin owes you...do whatever you have to do to get here.
'Be good to yourself today and come clog your arteries with the best BBQ you have EVER had.'
'This was an amazing dining experience! The ambience and service matched the quality of the food. As a vegetarian, I would have have to say there were not too many options. That being said, the vegetarian entree was fantastic. The portions are HUGE so go in with an empty stomach.
'My boyfriend got the Greek Chicken Kabob and said it was some of the best chicken he's tasted! I got the Dametra Veggie Delight (vegetarian) and every bite was ridiculously flavorful. I would highly recommend this entree!'
'
What's NOT to love about Cream Pan?! I always try to stop here when passing the Irvine area. I've been here a good handful of times -- the line really depends on what time you're there. I've seen it with no wait, and I've also seen the line out the door.
'The strawberry croissant is AMAZING. It's the perfect combination of custard, strawberry, flaky croissant, and powdered sugar. It's $1.60 per croissant, and worth every single penny. I usually get at least a dozen when I drop by -- my friends and family love it too :)'
'If I could find a Marukame Udon near my house, I would be there every morning for breakfast, probably lunch and dinner too. I love this cafeteria style noodle house. The noodles are handmade, you can see them constantly making noodles every 15 minutes. The broth is delicious and I love their assorted tempura and their prices are awesome considering they are in the heart of Waikiki.
'Marukame Udon is a must-go-to when we're in HI.'
'
This is the best bbq I've ever had! I never say that about anything. I always have to find something about a place because 'best I've ever had' sounds so extreme. But it's true in this case. A lot of people agree too.
'Food wise -- definitely order the lean brisket! The fatty brisket is also amazing. We also tried the sausage, turkey, pulled pork. All of it is amazing. Their sides are actually pretty good also. I would recommend only getting the smallest serving of the sides though, because all the meat is so filling.'
'I love Italian food and my boyfriend had done his research to look for a great Italian restaurant. And of course, he found Mama D's!
'The restaurant isn't huge -- a little on the smaller side. But inside feels so warm, welcoming, and home-y. Service is excellent! Hostesses and servers are always smiling and they are on top of their game with checking on you, refilling your waters, etc.
'Basically, this place is awesome, food is great, and service is amazing. I don't have any complaints. If only I lived a wee bit closer, I would come to this place more often!'
'
The Morrison is legit! Delicious gastropub in Atwater Village that's a perfect after-work spot to eat a good craft burger and beer. They have an extensive whiskey menu that I didn't get to try this time, but I will return!
'After we sat down, Mark came right over . . . 'Is this your first time here?'' After replying yes, and the fact that we were a local family from Burbank, Mark told us a bit about the place, then told us to save room for some amazing desert after dinner, on the house!
'My boys had the cookies & cream ice cream sandwich and we had to stop them from licking their plates at the end. Dinner & desert were fantastic, our waitress was smiling the entire time, Mark was very cool, and the overall vibe is stellar.'
'This is a long overdue review, but I felt like I should speak about the wonderful and memorable experience I had when I ate there.
'I got the glazed oysters with caviar, roast Maine lobster, and lemon souffle cake. Everything seriously tasted phenomenal. Every time they brought out a new dish, I couldn't get over how great everything tasted!
'I loved my experience here, and although it's a little pricey, I would definitely recommend anyone to try and experience it at least once.'
'Customer Service is so awesome! How refreshing! From the moment you walk in you feel as ease and happy. The staff is awesome and the sandwiches we enjoyed even better!
'We had chicken with artichoke pesto sandwich and a veggie sandwich. Everything was fresh, and the BREAD was incredible! If we are ever in the area again we will be back!! Love, love!'
'I'm not from around here...let me just clear the air right away with that. Kansas City definitely has a love affair with Barbecue. This city would have to be the undisputed underdog champions of the game.
'I got the 'Z-Man,' a sandwich composed of sliced brisket, provolone cheese, onion rings, and sauce. That combination will eradicate your mouth my friend. It's definitely that good. Plus I ordered the brisket and rib combo with the spicy slaw for the purpose of a late night snack.
'I can't wait to come back and eat some more. I'm sure I'll be seeing more of Joe's in the future.'
'
Honestly it is as good as people say it is. I have probably gone here 20+ times and it never gets old.
'I won't lie, when I heard that Paseo had closed (before they re-opened under new management) I cried for about a week. The day I heard they were re-opening was one of the happiest days of my life.
'I love Paseo's sandwiches.'
'So the way that The Cheese Board works is that each day they only produce one type of pizza and one kind of salad. As soon as we arrived, there was a long line out the door (which apparently is very common, but don't be afraid).
'Now let's talk about the pizza. I can't predict what the daily special will be when you go, but mine had pesto with mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese. One thing that is really awesome about the Cheese Board is that they try to use local produce that's also in season, which means you're always in for a fresh, new surprise.'
'I first had Porto's when my brother brought it home. I completely fell in love with the potato balls. I LOVE POTATOES!! POTATO EVERYTHING! I also loved the cheese rolls! AMAZING!
'I ordered a dozen potato balls and cheese rolls. I also tried to guava cheese roll and I loved it. My parents loved it as well. I can't wait to come back!'
