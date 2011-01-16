The 16 Best Places In The World To Live

Photo: AP Photo
How do you define quality of life?We considered happiness, longevity and ecological footprint, data which is gathered and indexed at The Happy Planet 2.0.
Then we threw in GDP per capita (weighted 1:2 against the aforementioned index), because however you spin it having money makes a difference in your life.
The best countries to live include several no brainers. Others might surprise you, like a certain Middle Eastern desert. But remember, the heat doesn’t matter when everyone can afford air conditioning.
Life expectancy: 79.4
Life satisfaction: 7.8 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 5.0 out of 10
GDP per capita: $39,200
Our index combines the Happy Planet Index with per capita GDP. Rankings are averaged (weighted 2:1).
Life expectancy: 80.5
Life satisfaction: 7.9 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 5.1 out of 10
GDP per capita: $37,000
Life expectancy: 75.6
Life satisfaction: 7.7 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 3.4 out of 10
GDP per capita: $13,200
Life expectancy: 75.1
Life satisfaction: 7.8 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 3.2 out of 10
GDP per capita: $12,100
Life expectancy: 71.7
Life satisfaction: 7.6 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 2.4 out of 10
GDP per capita: $10,100
Life expectancy: 77.7
Life satisfaction: 6.7 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 1.8 out of 10
GDP per capita: $9,700
Life expectancy: 72.3
Life satisfaction: 7.3 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 1.8/10
GDP per capita: $9,300
Life expectancy: 72.2
Life satisfaction: 6.7 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 1.1 out of 10
GDP per capita: $8,400
Life expectancy: 71.5
Life satisfaction: 7.6 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 1.5 out of 10
GDP per capita: $8,300
Life expectancy: 81.3
Life satisfaction: 7.7 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 5 out of 10
GDP per capita: $41,200
Life expectancy: 69.2
Life satisfaction: 6.7 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 2.1 out of 10
GDP per capita: $21,300
Life expectancy: 74.8
Life satisfaction: 7.1 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 2.5 out of 10
GDP per capita: $13,900
Life expectancy: 79.2
Life satisfaction: 7.7 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 4.4 out of 10
GDP per capita: $39,400
Life expectancy: 79.4
Life satisfaction: 7.1 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 4.2 out of 10
GDP per capita: $53,900
Life expectancy: 78.5
Life satisfaction: 8.5 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 2.3 out of 10
GDP per capita: $11,000
Life expectancy: 72.3
Life satisfaction: 7.7 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 2.6 out of 10
GDP per capita: $23,300
Life expectancy: 77.9
Life satisfaction: 7.9 out of 10
Ecological footprint: 9.4 out of 10
GDP per capita: $46,000
