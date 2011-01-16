The 16 Best Places In The World To Live

Photo: AP Photo

How do you define quality of life?We considered happiness, longevity and ecological footprint, data which is gathered and indexed at The Happy Planet 2.0.



Then we threw in GDP per capita (weighted 1:2 against the aforementioned index), because however you spin it having money makes a difference in your life.

The best countries to live include several no brainers. Others might surprise you, like a certain Middle Eastern desert. But remember, the heat doesn’t matter when everyone can afford air conditioning.

