The 16 Best Places In The World To Live

How do you define quality of life?We considered happiness, longevity and ecological footprint, data which is gathered and indexed at The Happy Planet 2.0.

Then we threw in GDP per capita (weighted 1:2 against the aforementioned index), because however you spin it having money makes a difference in your life.

The best countries to live include several no brainers. Others might surprise you, like a certain Middle Eastern desert. But remember, the heat doesn’t matter when everyone can afford air conditioning.

#16 Austria

Life expectancy: 79.4

Life satisfaction: 7.8 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 5.0 out of 10

GDP per capita: $39,200

Our index combines the Happy Planet Index with per capita GDP. Rankings are averaged (weighted 2:1).

#15 Sweden

Life expectancy: 80.5

Life satisfaction: 7.9 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 5.1 out of 10

GDP per capita: $37,000

#14 Mexico

Life expectancy: 75.6

Life satisfaction: 7.7 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 3.4 out of 10

GDP per capita: $13,200

#13 Panama

Life expectancy: 75.1

Life satisfaction: 7.8 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 3.2 out of 10

GDP per capita: $12,100

#12 Brazil

Life expectancy: 71.7

Life satisfaction: 7.6 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 2.4 out of 10

GDP per capita: $10,100

#11 Cuba

Life expectancy: 77.7

Life satisfaction: 6.7 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 1.8 out of 10

GDP per capita: $9,700

#10 Colombia

Life expectancy: 72.3

Life satisfaction: 7.3 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 1.8/10

GDP per capita: $9,300

#9 Jamaica

Life expectancy: 72.2

Life satisfaction: 6.7 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 1.1 out of 10

GDP per capita: $8,400

#8 Dominican Republic

Life expectancy: 71.5

Life satisfaction: 7.6 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 1.5 out of 10

GDP per capita: $8,300

#7 Switzerland

Life expectancy: 81.3

Life satisfaction: 7.7 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 5 out of 10

GDP per capita: $41,200

#6 Trinidad and Tobago

Life expectancy: 69.2

Life satisfaction: 6.7 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 2.1 out of 10

GDP per capita: $21,300

#5 Argentina

Life expectancy: 74.8

Life satisfaction: 7.1 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 2.5 out of 10

GDP per capita: $13,900

#4 Netherlands

Life expectancy: 79.2

Life satisfaction: 7.7 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 4.4 out of 10

GDP per capita: $39,400

#3 Singapore

Life expectancy: 79.4

Life satisfaction: 7.1 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 4.2 out of 10

GDP per capita: $53,900

#2 Costa Rica

Life expectancy: 78.5

Life satisfaction: 8.5 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 2.3 out of 10

GDP per capita: $11,000

#1 Saudi Arabia

Life expectancy: 72.3

Life satisfaction: 7.7 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 2.6 out of 10

GDP per capita: $23,300

BONUS: #71 United States

Life expectancy: 77.9

Life satisfaction: 7.9 out of 10

Ecological footprint: 9.4 out of 10

GDP per capita: $46,000

But if you've got to live in the States, check out...

