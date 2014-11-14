We recently asked you to vote for the best places for women to shop.

The results are in, and we’re ready to reveal where ladies like to get their apparel and accessories.

Banana Republic, which is experiencing a surge in popularity, dominated the workwear category.

Amazon dominated e-commerce, a sign that the retailer’s recent efforts in the fashion industry could be paying off.

Michael Kors and Victoria’s Secret also had strong showings.

Nearly 400 Business Insider readers took the survey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.