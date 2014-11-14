We recently asked you to vote for the best places for women to shop.
The results are in, and we’re ready to reveal where ladies like to get their apparel and accessories.
Banana Republic, which is experiencing a surge in popularity, dominated the workwear category.
Amazon dominated e-commerce, a sign that the retailer’s recent efforts in the fashion industry could be paying off.
Michael Kors and Victoria’s Secret also had strong showings.
Nearly 400 Business Insider readers took the survey.
BCBG won the women's vote, with fast-fashion retailer Zara coming in second (26%). Other options included Kate Spade (12%), Express (8%), White House Black Market (7%), and DKNY (5%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546262d7ecad040b79bca638-948-648/screen%20shot%202014-11-11%20at%202.25.46%20pm.jpg' alt='Bcbg model' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: BCBG on Facebook
Banana Republic's professional attire won out over competitors J. Crew (23%), Anne Taylor LOFT (20%), Zara (11%), White House Black Market (5%), Asos (4%), and Kenneth Cole (3%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5462635a69bedda750779914-815-729/screen%20shot%202014-11-11%20at%202.27.54%20pm.jpg' alt='Banana republic work dresses' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Banana Republic on Facebook
Once again, Banana Republic dominated the workwear category. J. Crew came in a very close second, with 21.8% of the vote, while Ann Taylor garnered 19%. Classic retailer Brooks Brothers received 15% of the vote. Other options were Club Monaco (12%), Express (8%), and White House Black Market (2%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5462641c69bedd3f5677990c-783-778/screen%20shot%202014-11-11%20at%202.31.06%20pm.jpg' alt='Banana republic suit' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: BananaRepublic.com
Banana Republic swept the workwear category. J. Crew came in second, with 19% of the vote. Other options included Anne Taylor (13%), H&M (10%), Express (10%), The Limited (8%), Club Monaco (7%), and New York & Company (5%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/515c95bc6bb3f73053000004-871-623/screen%20shot%202013-04-03%20at%204.47.43%20pm.jpg' alt='Banana Republic Ad emerald' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
J. Crew pulled off a solid win in the button-down shirts category. Banana Republic got 23% of the vote, followed by Ralph Lauren (21%), Express (10%), Ann Taylor (9%), The Limited (5%), L.L. Bean (3%), and White House Black Market (1%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52137704eab8ea5b70000037-1200-2000/151773764.jpg' alt='Jenna lyons' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Getty Images
Other options included Aldo (17%), Steve Madden (17%), Zara (10%), J. Crew (9%), Banana Republic (7%), and Clark's (5%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546264b2ecad04ed04bca639-1181-772/screen%20shot%202014-11-11%20at%202.32.57%20pm.jpg' alt='Cole haan ballet flats' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
The lingerie giant was far-and-away the most popular with our readers. Other options included La Perla (27%), AdoreMe (11%), Intimacy (4%), and Journelle (4%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528432656bb3f78e08dda6f3-1200-924/victoria-secret-2013-dng-9650.jpg' alt='Victoria's secret 2013' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Daniel Goodman for Business Insider
The designer label beat out iconic company Levi's (19%). Other options included Gap (11%), Madewell (10%), American Eagle (10%), J. Crew (7%), Diesel (5%), H&M (4%), and Lucky (4%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5462652b69bedd875b77990f-1180-777/screen%20shot%202014-11-11%20at%202.35.00%20pm.jpg' alt='Seven for all mankind jeans' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Seven For All Mankind
Women still like to get their basics at Gap. Other options included H&M (18%), Zara (14%), American Apparel (14%), Uniqlo (11%), and Old Navy (7%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51af976c6bb3f7b63c000006-1200-800/73931750%20(1).jpg' alt='Gap bag shopping' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Reuters
Despite mounting competition, Lululemon won big when it came to activewear. Other options were Under Armour (19%), Gap Body (15%), Athleta (12%), Sports Authority (9%), Dick's Sporting Goods (8%), and REI (3%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/544bc8c4ecad04af646a0941-960-640/63923_10151376884407732_1959523927_n.jpg' alt='Lululemon athletica yoga' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Lululemon
Nike won big in the athletic shoes category. Other options included online retailer Zappos (15%), Lady Foot Locker (12%), Dick's Sporting Goods (10%), DSW (9%), Skechers (2%), and Champs (1%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/527ab928eab8ea987c5cceb2-818-584/black-woman-nike-sneakers-exercise.jpg' alt='Black woman nike sneakers exercise' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
H&M's affordable price points won out over competitors J. Crew (18%), Gap (13%), Zara (13%), Anthropologie (13%), Urban Outfitters (8%), Madewell (7%), Banana Republic (5%), and Lululemon (4%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54133d4869beddb4750793cb-1200-706/rtxzds5.jpg' alt='H&M' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Reuters
TJ Maxx's smooth merchandising strategies helped it dominate. Marshalls came in second (25%), followed by Century 21 (20%), Ross Stores (4%), and Burlington Coat Factory (3%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5462657deab8ea7e47bca63c-1030-808/screen%20shot%202014-11-11%20at%202.37.00%20pm.jpg' alt='Tj maxx ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: TJ Maxx on Facebook
Nordstrom's reputation for excellent customer service helped it dominate over Macy's (21%), Bloomingdale's (18%), Saks (9%), Lord & Taylor (7%), and JCPenney (3%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/526e9818ecad04d116237802-1200-858/rtx5svi.jpg' alt='Nordstrom' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Associated Press
Amazon's massive selection and deals helped it win over competitors Zappos (15%), Asos (14%), Gilt (9%), Piperlime (9%), and ShopBop (7%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/54590cc7ecad0414318b4567-1200-572/screen%20shot%202014-11-04%20at%2012.28.06%20pm.jpg' alt='AllSaints Amazon ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Amazon
Our readers chose Kate Spade, which has been expanding offerings, for accessories. Other options included J. Crew (21%), Michael Kors (20%), Tory Burch (20%), and Coach (7%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51bb838f6bb3f7ba4b00000e-1200-800/151447868.jpg' alt='Kate spade models' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Getty Images
Coming in a close second was Kate Spade (30%), followed by Michael Kors (17%), Coach (15%), and J. Crew (6%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/546265cc6bb3f748691952e4-1094-801/screen%20shot%202014-11-11%20at%202.38.28%20pm.jpg' alt='Tory burch purse' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: ToryBurch.com
Michael Kors was by far the category leader, followed by Fossil (20%), Coach (11%), and Kenneth Cole (11%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52813314ecad04973f35bc8b-1140-763/screen%20shot%202013-11-11%20at%202.41.36%20pm.jpg' alt='Michael kors bag' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Michael Kors on Facebook
Sunglasses Hut's extensive selections made it the clear winner. Other options were Warby Parker (21%), Oakley (12%), and LensCrafters (8%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5463a6286bb3f76178a12571-826-801/screen%20shot%202014-11-12%20at%201.24.21%20pm.jpg' alt='Sunglass hut model ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Sunglass Hut on Facebook
Women chose Victoria's Secret, which offers a myriad of mix-and-match options, for swimwear. Other options included J. Crew (21%), Old Navy (12%), and L.L. Bean (8%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52f12308ecad0433724a97c0-1024-1024/bfeetw4igaacyaa.jpg' alt='Behati prinsloo victoria's secret swimsuit. ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Victoria's Secret
Urban Outfitters won for hip apparel with Anthropologie in a close second (31%). Other options included Free People (21%), and American Apparel (12%).
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/539712226bb3f7d712457b1f-1200-800/last%20import%20-%2025.jpg' alt='Urban Outfitters Herald Square 25' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true')
Source: Hayley Peterson/Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.