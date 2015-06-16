20 great places for new mums to work

If you’re a new mum, the bad news is that, unlike all other developed countries in the world, the US doesn’t ensure any paid time off for new mums.

The good news is that some companies are stepping up their game to make up for where US policy lacks.

Companies like Google, which offers 18 weeks of paid leave to new mothers if they are the primary caregiver, are realising that offering new parents more paid time off can be a real competitive advantage.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote last year in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal that the rate at which new mums left Google fell by 50% when it increased paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 18 weeks in 2007.

“Mothers were able to take the time they needed to bond with their babies and return to their jobs feeling confident and ready,” she wrote. “And it’s much better for Google’s bottom line — to avoid costly turnover, and to retain the valued expertise, skills and perspective of our employees who are mothers.”

Ample time off is important, but other perks like on-site lactation rooms, subsidized or on-site childcare, and flexible work arrangements are an integral part of supporting new mums, too.

Based on data compiled from Working Mother’s 100 Best Companies list and Fatherly’s 50 Best Places to Work list, here are 20 companies that go above and beyond for new mums by providing these services and more:

Oliver Wyman

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 12

Additional perks: An inhouse program provides counsel and support to employees as they transition to new parenthood.

Bain & Co.

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 12

Additional perks: New mums can take advantage of in-office massages and manicures, sleep and stress-management sessions, and yoga.

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 12

Additional perks: A free service locates someone to help complete personal tasks.

Bank of America

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 12

Additional perks: Health insurance offers a service to talk to a doctor by phone or video chat and receive diagnoses and prescriptions almost instantly.

Boston Consulting Group

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 12

Additional perks: Company fully covers medical costs for dependents, even including some typically “elective” items.

Microsoft

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 12

Additional perks: Lunch delivery, on-site personal shipping, free home grocery delivery, on-site dry cleaning and laundry services, convenience shopping, and dinners to go are among the perks that can make new mums’ chore list that much shorter.

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Gerrett & Dunner

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 13

Additional perks: Bonuses remain intact even though billable-hours targets are adjusted for maternity leave.

FINRA

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 13

Additional perks: FINRA offers mentoring programs and talks for new mums.

LEGO systems

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 13

Additional perks: New mums are guaranteed 26 weeks of leave, 13 of which are unpaid. Also, access to amazing toys doesn’t hurt.

McKinsey & Co.

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 14

Additional perks: Every employee at McKinsey uses flextime — it’s not just a policy, it’s the norm.

Deloitte

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 14

Additional perks: Employees take about 40 paid days off each year.

HP

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 14

Additional perks: Employees can use HP’s concierge, resource and referral service, or employee assistance program to help them accomplish personal errands.

Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC)

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 15

Additional perks: Women can join a program that lets them work just a few months each year.

Goldman Sachs

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 16

Additional perks: Childbirth classes and maternity mentoring programs are available.

Barclays

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 16

Additional perks: Barclays offers child care coaching, parenting seminars, and a dedicated families’ network.

Deutsche Bank

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 18

Additional perks: Maternity coaching is available on-site.

Arnold & Porter

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 18

Additional perks: Associates can extend their leave without pay to a full year.

Facebook

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 18

Additional perks: The social network provides a $US4,000 “new child benefit” for each child born or adopted and breastfeeding workshops.

Google

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 18

Additional perks: The company offers one-on-one consultations for parents and provides them with $US500 for “baby bonding.”

Ernst & Young LLP

Weeks of paid maternity leave: 39 weeks

Additional perks: Support groups are available for parents.

