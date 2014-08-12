We recently asked you to vote for the best places for guys to shop.

The results are in, and we’re ready to reveal where men like to get their apparel and accessories.

Classic brands won out overall, though several newcomers in the e-commerce category had strong showings.

J. Crew and Banana Republic were clear winners in several categories, revealing the trend that people are willing to pay more for items they think are high-quality.

The popularity of e-commerce wasn’t surprising considering 39% of readers said they preferred shopping online to any other venue.

More than 850 Business Insider readers took the survey. Of the respondents, 96% were male, and most were between the ages of 21 and 30 and lived in urban areas.

