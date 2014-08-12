We recently asked you to vote for the best places for guys to shop.
The results are in, and we’re ready to reveal where men like to get their apparel and accessories.
Classic brands won out overall, though several newcomers in the e-commerce category had strong showings.
J. Crew and Banana Republic were clear winners in several categories, revealing the trend that people are willing to pay more for items they think are high-quality.
The popularity of e-commerce wasn’t surprising considering 39% of readers said they preferred shopping online to any other venue.
More than 850 Business Insider readers took the survey. Of the respondents, 96% were male, and most were between the ages of 21 and 30 and lived in urban areas.
J. Crew came in second place with 27% of the votes. E-commerce site Bonobos was also popular, capturing 15% of the votes. Other options included Express (8%), Gap (6%), and Club Monaco (5%).
J. Crew emerged as the favourite place for shirts, probably in part because of its large selection. Banana Republic scored high (31%), followed by H&M (9%), Johnston & Murphy (8%), Topman (4%), and Gap (3%).
Our readers prefer quality: the classic menswear brand narrowly defeated Hugo Boss (34.8%). Other options were Men's Wearhouse (11%), online retailer Suit Supply (11%), and Jos. A. Bank (8%).
Johnston & Murphy, which is known for its leather goods, emerged as the clear winner. Kenneth Cole received 22% of the vote, followed by DSW (13%), Aldo (12%), Steve Madden (10%), and Jos A. Bank (3%).
Levi's continues to rule the denim scene. Boutique label Lucky Brand also fared well, with 20% of the vote. Other options included Diesel (14%), Gap (13%), American Eagle (5%), Eddie Bauer (3%), and Abercrombie & Fitch (2%).
Banana Republic scored high for basics. Other contenders included Urban Outfitters (15%), Uniqlo (15%), Gap (14%), American Apparel (12%), Old Navy (8%), and Abercrombie & Fitch (7%).
Despite mounting competition in the athletic space, Dick's emerged as the clear favourite. Other options included Sports Authority (24%), REI (19%), Lululemon (16%), and Modell's (6%).
Foot Locker was the clear favourite, capturing a majority of votes. Finish Line received 32% of the vote, followed by Champs Sports (8%), Famous Footwear (5%), and Skechers (3%).
J. Crew's stylish mix of polos and shorts scored high. Other choices were Gap (14%), Abercrombie & Fitch (8%), Eddie Bauer (8%), and Old Navy (7%).
Urban Outfitters' wide assortments beat out the basics at American Apparel (32%).
J. Crew's classic styles won over our readers. Also scoring high was Tommy Bahama (30%), followed by Dick's Sporting Goods (16%), Old Navy (10%), and Gap (9%).
Fossil's watches scored the highest with readers. Coming in close second was Michael Kors (33%), followed by Kenneth Cole (23%), and Coach (11%).
Luxury brand Tumi won the honour for best work bag. Other options were Brooks Brothers (26%), Coach (21%), Kenneth Cole (16%), and Fossil (7%).
T.J. Maxx's treasure hunt-style strategy probably helped it score big with our readers. Other brands included Marshalls (31%), Century 21 (15%), Ross Stores (9%), and Burlington Coat Factory (8%).
Nordstrom's luxury products and renowned customer service probably contributed to its popularity. Other options included Macy's (22%), Bloomingdale's (11%), Saks (8%), and Dillard's (4%). Receiving 3% of votes or less were Lord & Taylor, JCPenney, Kohl's, and Sears.
With its huge selection and cheap prices, Amazon received the most votes of any category. Other choices included Zappos (18%), eBay (5%), Overstock (4%), and Asos (4%).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.