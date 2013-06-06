Guys Reveal Their Favourite Places To Shop

A month ago, we asked you to vote for the best places for guys to shop.
The results are in, and we’re ready to reveal where men like to get their apparel and accessories.
Nearly 1,000 Business Insider readers took the survey. Not surprisingly, 97% of the respondents were men, most of whom are city dwellers in their twenties.
Preferences were split between department stores (35%), online retailers (34%), and independent retailers (30%), but it’s clear that these guys have some strong opinions about the best places to shop.
We have winners for categories including suit, dress shirt, sunglasses, and more.
Thanks for voting!
Other options included J. Crew (31%), Express (10%), Gap (9%), and Club Monaco (8%).
Other options included Banana Republic (34%), Johnston & Murphy (12%), H&M (9%), Topman (4%), Gap (4%).
Other options included Brooks Brothers (38%), Jos. A Bank (11%), and Men's Wearhouse (10%).
Other options included Kenneth Cole (27%), Aldo (11%), DSW (10%), Steve Madden (9%), and Jos. A Bank (4%).
Other options included Lucky Brand (18%), Diesel (16%), Gap (11%), American Eagle (5%), Eddie Bauer (3%), Abercrombie (3%).
Other options included Gap (18%), Urban Outfitters (17%), Uniqlo (17%), Old Navy (8%), Abercrombie (7%).
Other options included REI (23%), Sports Authority (22%), Lululemon (13%), and Modell's (5%).
Other options included Finish Line (30%), Champs Sports (10%), Famous Footwear (6%), and Skecher's (4%).
Other options include Gap (13%), Eddie Bauer (9%), American Eagle Outfitters (8%), Abercrombie & Fitch (8%), Old Navy (6%).
Other options include Tommy Bahama (29%), Dick's Sporting Goods (17%), Old Navy (11%), Gap (9%).
Other options included Oakley (24%), Warby Parker (17%), and LensCrafters (6%).
Other options included Brooks Brothers (23%), Coach (20%), Kenneth Cole (16%), Fossil (7%).
Other options included Macy's (22%), Bloomingdale's (11%), Barney's (9%), Kohl's (3%), Target (3%), Dillard's (3%), JCPenney (2%), Sears (1%).
Other options included Marshalls (30%), Century 21 (17%), Burlington Coat Factory (11%), Loehman's (5.4%).
Other options included Zappos (18%), eBay (6%), Overstock (4%), and Fab.com (2%).
