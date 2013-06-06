Guys Reveal Their Favourite Places To Shop

Ashley Lutz
banana republic men's pants

A month ago, we asked you to vote for the best places for guys to shop. 

The results are in, and we’re ready to reveal where men like to get their apparel and accessories. 

Nearly 1,000 Business Insider readers took the survey. Not surprisingly, 97% of the respondents were men, most of whom are city dwellers in their twenties.

Preferences were split between department stores (35%), online retailers (34%), and independent retailers (30%), but it’s clear that these guys have some strong opinions about the best places to shop. 

We have winners for categories including suit, dress shirt, sunglasses, and more. 

Thanks for voting! 

Best Work Pants: Banana Republic (43%)

Other options included J. Crew (31%), Express (10%), Gap (9%), and Club Monaco (8%).

Best Button-Down Shirts: J. Crew (36%)

Other options included Banana Republic (34%), Johnston & Murphy (12%), H&M (9%), Topman (4%), Gap (4%).

Best Suits: Hugo Boss (41%)

Other options included Brooks Brothers (38%), Jos. A Bank (11%), and Men's Wearhouse (10%).

Best Men's Dress Shoes: Johnson & Murphy (39%).

Other options included Kenneth Cole (27%), Aldo (11%), DSW (10%), Steve Madden (9%), and Jos. A Bank (4%).

Best Jeans: Levi's (42%).

Other options included Lucky Brand (18%), Diesel (16%), Gap (11%), American Eagle (5%), Eddie Bauer (3%), Abercrombie (3%).

Best T-Shirts: Banana Republic (33%)

Other options included Gap (18%), Urban Outfitters (17%), Uniqlo (17%), Old Navy (8%), Abercrombie (7%).

Best Athletic Apparel: Dick's Sporting Goods (37%)

Other options included REI (23%), Sports Authority (22%), Lululemon (13%), and Modell's (5%).

Best Athletic Shoe Store: Foot Locker (51%).

Other options included Finish Line (30%), Champs Sports (10%), Famous Footwear (6%), and Skecher's (4%).

Best Casual Weekend Clothes: J. Crew (56%).

Other options include Gap (13%), Eddie Bauer (9%), American Eagle Outfitters (8%), Abercrombie & Fitch (8%), Old Navy (6%).

Best Hipster Apparel: Urban Outfitters (67%).

Other option included American Apparel (33%).

Best swimwear: J. Crew (34%).

Other options include Tommy Bahama (29%), Dick's Sporting Goods (17%), Old Navy (11%), Gap (9%).

Best Sunglasses: Sunglass Hut (53%)

Other options included Oakley (24%), Warby Parker (17%), and LensCrafters (6%).

Best Watch: Fossil (34%)

Other options include Michael Kors (31%), Kenneth Cole (24%), Coach (12%).

Best Briefcase: Tumi (34%)

Other options included Brooks Brothers (23%), Coach (20%), Kenneth Cole (16%), Fossil (7%).

Best Department Store: Nordstrom (44%).

Other options included Macy's (22%), Bloomingdale's (11%), Barney's (9%), Kohl's (3%), Target (3%), Dillard's (3%), JCPenney (2%), Sears (1%).

Best Discount Store: T.J. Maxx (36%).

Other options included Marshalls (30%), Century 21 (17%), Burlington Coat Factory (11%), Loehman's (5.4%).

Best Online Retailer: Amazon (71%)

Other options included Zappos (18%), eBay (6%), Overstock (4%), and Fab.com (2%).

