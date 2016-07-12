Here's the best way to watch Manhattanhenge, NYC's most stunning natural phenomenon

Manhattanhenge happens twice every summer, when the setting sun happens to align perfectly with Manhattan’s street grid, creating a stunning visual effect. This is the second Manhattanhenge for this year, but the first was too cloudy to see.

So you’ve seen photos of Manhattanhenge and want one for your own Instagram fame? Here’s what you need to know.

Tonight, the full sun will hang just over the horizon between Manhattan’s buildings at 8:20 p.m.

The trick to getting the best Manhattanhenge shot is to go to one of the wider streets where traffic goes both ways.

The best streets to use are 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th. Stay on the east side of town to get the best cityscape effect.

If you can snag a spot on 34th or 42nd Street, you may be able to fit the Chrysler Building or the Empire State Building in your frame as well for a particularly Instagrammable shot.

But be aware, the best spots fill up early. The American Museum of Natural History, which publicized the phenomenon, recommends arriving a half hour before the sun sets, or around 7:50 p.m.

And remember: Traffic doesn’t stop for Manhattanhenge. Wherever you go, stay out of the street, take advantage of crosswalks, and keep your eyes peeled for cars.



