The Best Place For Albert Pujols In 2012? The Chicago Cubs

First off, we think there’s about a .2% chance of this happening.



However, if Albert Pujols somehow reaches free agency next summer, the Chicago Cubs might be the only team that can give him the “A-Rod money” he’s looking for.

All 30 teams in baseball would be interested in acquiring Pujols. He’d be way out of the price range of most of them, but you can bet that they’d all at least make some phone calls.

So who would be the most likely suitors? Most of the big market teams —the Red Sox, Yankees, Phillies, and White Sox — already have extremely expensive options in place at first base. It’s possible that they could try to make their incumbents, or Pujols, switch positions, but it’s still relatively unlikely that they’d be able to pony up as much as $40 million for a second corner infielder.

But a couple of teams that usually have money have been quiet in recent years and have money coming off the books next year. The New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels are both interested in acquiring a superstar and could have some money to spend.

However, the Chicago Cubs might be in the best position to make a run at Albert. They’ll shed about $40 million after this season when Carlos Pena, Carlos Silva, Aramis Ramirez, and Kosuke Fukudome come off the books.

Again, we don’t think there’s any chance that Pujols ever reaches free agency. But if he does, everyone in baseball will be watching, and the Cubs just might have a $40 million check waiting for him.

