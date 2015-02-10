The best pizza in 11 big cities around the US

Americans are crazy about pizza. So much so, we even dedicated an entire day to it — National Pizza Day.
In celebration of this important holiday, the editors at Zagat shared the best pizza joints in 11 big cities around the US.
From Dallas to New York to Seattle, here are some epically delicious pies.
Food: 25
The thin-crust pizzas at this casual Austin staple have locals coming back thanks to its delicious sauce and heavy-handed toppings.
The happy hour is a great deal too, with half off antipasti, beer, and wines by the glass.
Food: 26
If you make a pilgrimage to this low-key Lincoln Park joint (or its original location in Morton Grove), be sure to treat yourself to their signature pan pizza with a caramelized crust.
Don't worry if you can't make it there, they also deliver.
Food: 26
With locations all over Dallas, Cane Russo serves up Neapolitan-style pies with memorable toppings, from spicy bacon marmalade to house-made mozzarella.
Leave room for dessert -- you don't want to miss out on a s'mores calzone or cookie butter pizza.
Food: 26
In keeping with its namesake city, this pizzeria brings a taste of South America to Denver, topping pies with everything from hearts of palm to pork roast.
Not in the mood for pizza? You can't go wrong with the empanadas.
Food: 26
Known for its exceptionally crispy crust, Pizzeria Mozza is a Los Angeles favourite, serving up slices until midnight every night of the week.
Complement your pizza with a selection from their impressive wine list.
Food: 27
This Brooklyn spot is more than a mere pizza joint -- it's a destination. Stop by for one of Paulie's creative pies, aptly named with quirky titles like 'Porkypineapple' and 'Ricotta Be Kiddin' Me.'
Food: 27
At Osteria, James Beard Award-winning chef Jeff Michaud serves up exquisitely designed pizzas that are well worth the splurge, especially with their inventive toppings such as octopus and smoked chorizo.
More than just pizza, the menu also features fresh pasta and seafood.
Food: 27
This non-descript pizzeria bring serious New York flavour to the west coast with its 'crunchy, oily, garlicky' pies and seemingly endless number of topping combinations.
Come prepared though -- this low-key joint only accepts cash and lines are usually out the door.
Food: 26
At Veraci, each hand-tossed, thin-crust pizza is made to order, ensuring that customers get only the freshest pies.
Every detail matters here, from the farm-fresh toppings down to the dough, which is always mixed by hand.
Food: 25
The crust is the star at 2 Amys, a DOC-certified pizza joint where you'll only get the most authentic Neapolitan pizza.
Long lines are pretty much guaranteed, but the fresh ingredients and authentic recipes make it worth the wait.
