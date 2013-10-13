The Best Pizza In 10 Big Cities Around The US

Americans are crazy about their pizza: They eat it an average of 3.9 times a month,

according to a new survey from Zagat.

In celebration of National Pizza Month, the editors at Zagat shared the best pizza joints in 10 big cities around the U.S.

From Atlanta to Washington, D.C., here are some epically delicious pies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.