The Best Pizza In 10 Big Cities Around The US

Americans are crazy about their pizza: They eat it an average of 3.9 times a month,
according to a new survey from Zagat.
In celebration of National Pizza Month, the editors at Zagat shared the best pizza joints in 10 big cities around the U.S.
From Atlanta to Washington, D.C., here are some epically delicious pies.
Food: 25
The thin-crust pizzas at this casual Austin staple have locals coming back thanks to its delicious sauce and heavy-handed toppings.
The happy hour is a great deal too, with half off antipasti, beer, and wines by the glass.
Food: 27
This punk-rock pub in Baltimore, might seem intimidating at first, but the staff is friendly and the artisanal pizza is sublime.
They even have fun bar fare like fried edamame and an awesome beer selection, plus Skee-Ball and vintage arcade games in the back.
Food: 27
Real deal Naples-style pizzas are served at this Ravenswood pizzeria where locals specifically recommend eating out on the patio.
Their specials are normally spot-on too, with original toppings like fresh zucchini flowers.
Food: 27
An offshoot of the venerable Michael's on Naples, this Long Beach pizza joint makes its own mozzarella, and lets patrons choose from creative toppings like clams, egg, and baby artichokes.
It also has an excellent staff that serves what some call the best pizzas outside of Italy.
Food: 26
Santucci is known for putting its sauce on top of the cheese, which may not look pretty, but tastes delicious.
The family-friendly chain's square pies are also available for take out, and the restaurant is BYOB.
Food: 26
An NYC transplant runs this San Francisco pizzeria that's known for having lines out the door, a 'no meat, no substitutions' rule, and extremely long waits to get in.
But it serves true Neapolitan pies that make all that worthwhile. Heads up -- it's only open Wednesday through Saturday.
5104 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA
Food: 26
Just outside D.C. in Arlington are the most authentic slices in Virginia. Pupatella pizzas are made Neapolitan style with the freshest ingredients in this artsy, graffiti-ed restaurant.
They also serve rice balls and croquettes, and have a food truck that operates at special events.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.