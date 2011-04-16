The Best Piece Yet on Donald Trump

Every so often, a columnist perfectly captures what’s happening. Rich Lowry does that today in the National Review. If you read nothing else about the Donald Trump for president campaign, read this. Here’s the intro:



If you haven’t heard that Donald Trump is near the top of the polls for the Republican presidential nomination, you haven’t listened to any Donald Trump interviews lately. He would have told you. As well as how rich and successful he is. And how well-rated his reality show is. By the way, did he mention that he went to Wharton? (“I am a really smart guy.”)

Trump takes vulgar self-promotion so far, it’s almost endearing. If he ever runs for president — flirting with a run is a perennial arrow in his self-promotional quiver — he’ll bring the business background of Ross Perot, the outsider combativeness of Jesse Ventura, and the marketing skills of P. T. Barnum. It’ll be just what the country needs, if what we’ve always been waiting for is a mash-up of C-SPAN’s Road to the White House and NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice.

It gets better. And better.

