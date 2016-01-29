This hot photography startup chose 22 of the most breathtaking photos from the last year -- here they are

VSCO is our go-to app for making our Instagram pictures stand out.

It gives you gorgeous filters and editing options that are far superior to Instagram’s native ones. And it even has its own network that is essentially a more artistic and curated version of Instagram.

Promoting beautiful photos is baked into VSCO’s DNA, so it’s no surprise that the company does a lot to help independent creatives. In 2013, VSCO launched its Artist Initiative, a $1 million scholarship fund that supports and showcases artists. This comes in forms like gallery exhibitions and books.

VSCO Artist Initiative recently released a best of 2015

selection of photos — some with titles and others untitled — and they are truly stunning.

You can see the entire collection of breathtaking photos below.

Ruairidh McGlynn/VSCO i am not a machine Yumna Al Arashi/VSCO Prairie Stuart Wolff/VSCO Connected Amy Lombard/VSCO Scott Turner/VSCO WRESTLERS Chris and Jonathan Schoonover/VSCO Barbican Residents Anton Rodriguez/VSCO Water Mustafah Abdulaziz/VSCO Carson Davis Brown/VSCO The Thin Line Colectivo Photo/VSCO Gemma Green Hope/VSCO Greg Kahn/VSCO The Art of Why Invisible Creature/VSCO beginning, Izzy Rael/VSCO Benjamin Heath/VSCO Athen B. Gallery/VSCO James Robertson/VSCO Joekenneth Museau/VSCO Leon Yan/VSCO In This Skin Natalie McComas/VSCO The Unknown Sean Pecknold/VSCO

