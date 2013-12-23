54 Unforgettable Pictures From The Past Year

No year ever seems to be a quiet one. Between a civil wars, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and countless moments of beauty and joy, 2013 was no exception.

We are featuring some of the most memorable moments captured by photographers around the world.

A father reacts after the death of his two children in Syria. A father reacts after the death of two of his children, whom activists said were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ansari area in Aleppo on January 3, 2013. Protesters flee from tear gas by riot police near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt. Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo on January 24, 2013. Sixth grade students watch as Marine One leaves with President Obama. Sixth grade students from the Park Maitland School in Maitland, Florida, watch as Marine One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama takes off from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington as he departs for Las Vegas on January 29, 2013. The extreme-right Golden Dawn party in Greece hold torches to pay tribute to fallen Greek officers. Supporters of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party hold torches during a gathering in Athens on February 2, 2013. Thousands of supporters gathered to pay tribute to three Greek officers who were killed when their helicopter crashed during a crisis with Turkey over the eastern Aegean isle of Imia back in 1996. Women dance at a private gay club in St. Petersburg, Russia. Russian gays faced new discrimination this year after the passage of an anti-gay propaganda law. People dance at a private gay club called 'Malevich' in St. Petersburg on February 2, 2013. Along with a planned new law banning the spread of gay 'propaganda' among minors, President Vladimir Putin has also overseen a religious revival that aims to give the Orthodox Church, whose leader has suggested that homosexuality is one of the main threats to Russia, a more public role as a moral authority. The number of documented cases of violence against gays in Russia is low. But there are no official figures on anti-gay crime in Russia, and gay rights campaigners say the numbers available mask the true number of attacks on gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people. Most go unreported, or are not classified as such by the police. A boy looks at his mother as she collapse during the funeral of his father, a victim of high gun violence in Chicago. Ronnie Chambers Jr. looks at his mother Tahitah Myles (obscured) as she collapses during the funeral for his father Ronnie Chambers, 33, a victim of gun violence, in Chicago on February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and a girl. Now they're all gone. Her son, Ronnie Chambers, was the last of the single mother's children - all victims of gun violence in Chicago over a period of 18 years South African athlete Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings, after being charged with shooting his girlfriend. 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court on February 19, 2013. Pistorius, a double amputee who became one of the biggest names in world athletics, was applying for bail after being charged in court with shooting dead his girlfriend, 30-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp, in his Pretoria house. Standing behind Oscar (3rd L), wearing a scarf, is his sister Aimee and his brother Carl (4th L). To his right in green, are members of the ANC Women's League. Boys play on the roof of a football stadium in Mali. The country has been torn by conflict over the last two years. Boys play on the roof of the entrance to a football stadium in Gao, Mali on February 20, 2013. Jennifer Lawrence flips off a photographer who told her to watch her step before a post-Oscars press conference. The 23-year-old won the best actress award for her role in 'Silver Linings Playbook.' The Mars Desert Research Station is investigating the feasibility of human exploration on Mars. Hans van 't Woud, a mapping researcher and the health and safety officer of Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, collects geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert on March 2, 2013. The MDRS aims to investigate the feasibility of a human exploration of Mars and uses the Utah desert's Mars-like terrain to simulate working conditions on the red planet. Scientists, students and enthusiasts work together developing field tactics and studying the terrain. All outdoor exploration is done wearing simulated spacesuits and carrying air supply packs and crews live together in a small communication base with limited amounts of electricity, food, oxygen and water. Everything needed to survive must be produced, fixed and replaced on site. Lesleigh Coyer lays down in front of the grave of her brother, soldier Ryan Coyer, who died from injuries sustained in Afghanistan. Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. This Balinese man is taking part in the 'Perang Api' ritual, celebrating the Balinese Hindu New Year. A Balinese man kicks up fire during the 'Perang Api' ritual ahead of Nyepi day, which falls on Tuesday in Gianyar on the Indonesian island of Bali on March 11, 2013. Nyepi is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu new year, where Hindus in Bali observe meditation and fasting, but are not allowed to work, cook, light lamps or conduct any other activities. Pope Francis waves to the crowds at his inauguration. Pope Francis waves to crowds as he arrives to his inauguration Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 19, 2013. Saudi youths have some ridiculous hobbies. Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as 'sidewall skiing' (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia on March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths. Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as explosions erupt. The bombing led to one of the most high-profile manhunts in recent memory. Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in this photo exclusively licensed to Reuters by photographer Dan Lampariello after he took the photo in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 15, 2013. Two simultaneous explosions ripped through the crowd at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring dozens on a day when tens of thousands of people pack the streets to watch the world famous race. Margaret Thatcher's funeral at London's St Paul's Cathedral in April is seen from the top of the dome of the cathedral. The funeral had been planned since 2009. This aerial shot of the funeral, which occurred on April 17th, 2013, was taken from the dome of St. Paul's Cathedral. Some guests can be seen clearly in the aerial shot -- the two red chairs at the front are for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, for example. UK PM David Cameron and other former British PMs were seated next to the Queen, while Thatcher's family were seated on the front row to the right of the picture. 19-year-old Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev leans over in a boat at the time of his capture. In this Friday, April 19, 2013 Massachusetts State Police photo, 19-year-old Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev leans over in a boat at the time of his capture by law enforcement authorities in Watertown, Mass. One World Trade Center completed construction in May. An iron worker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, on May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. Lamborghini celebrated its 50th anniversary by organising the largest gathering of its cars ever. To mark what it dubbed '100 years of innovation in half the time,' Lambo organised the largest gathering of its cars ever, for a six-day, 750-mile drive through Italy. Owners of nearly 350 cars from 27 countries gathered on Thursday, May 7 in Milan for the Grande Giro, or Grand Tour. The world's largest rubber duck has been travelling the world since 2007. This year, it made its first appearance in Hong Kong. It had to be deflated after some parts broke. A deflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looming at the background, on May 14, 2013. The 16.5-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the territory on May 2, will be shown at the Ocean Terminal for a month. The Rubber Duck was deflated after some of its parts broke. During the 'Qixi' festival in China, couples participate in a staged mass wedding. A couple waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai on May 18, 2013. As couples celebrate the 'Qixi' festival on Tuesday, the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, millions of women face stark choices in a society where traditional ideas about matrimonial hierarchy run up against huge economic and social changes sweeping the world's most populous country. There are plenty of men to go round among China's nearly 1.4 billion people but social status can conspire against single professional women, sometimes making it difficult to find a partner. A car rests on top of a pile of debris in an area heavily damaged by the 2013 Moore Tornado. A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the May 20 afternoon tornado in Moore, Oklahoma on May 27, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles long and 1.3 miles wide. A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas during a protest in Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey. A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas against a woman as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013.In her red cotton summer dress, necklace and white bag slung over her shoulder she might have been floating across the lawn at a garden party; but before her crouches a masked policeman firing teargas spray that sends her long hair billowing upwards. Endlessly shared on social media and replicated as a cartoon on posters and stickers, the image of the woman in red has become the leitmotif for female protesters during days of violent anti-government demonstrations in Istanbul. Northern Ireland has had such a bad economy that local councils have painted fake shop fronts, like this butcher's shop, to make towns look more alive. A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland on June 3, 2013. The forthcoming G8 summit will be held at a nearby golf resort. Local councils in Northern Ireland have painted fake shop fronts and covered derelict buildings with huge billboards to hide the economic hardship being felt in towns and villages near the golf resort where G8 leaders will meet this month. Ayesha Farooq is Pakistan's only female pilot that is war-ready. Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan on June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defence forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. A garden and swimming pool are inundated by the waters of the Elbe River, after Europe experienced one of its worst floods in decades. A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, on June 10, 2013. Tens of thousands of Germans, Hungarians and Czechs were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as soldiers raced to pile up sandbags to hold back rising waters in the region's worst floods in a decade. A family runs for cover during a demonstration before the Confederations Cup in Brazil. A family with soccer match tickets runs for cover as they come between law enforcement troops and protesters during a demonstration outside the stadium before the Confederations Cup soccer match between Nigeria and Uruguay in Salvador, Brazil on June 20, 2013. Two members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stand next to a construction site. The group has rebranded itself as environmentalists. Ariunbold and Uranjargal (L), leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stand next to a construction site in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. The group has rebranded itself as an environmentalist organisation fighting pollution by foreign-owned mines, seeking legitimacy as it sends Swastika-wearing members to check mining permits. Over the past years, ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in the country and among those garnering attention is Tsagaan Khass, which has recently shifted its focus from activities such as attacks on women it accuses of consorting with foreign men to environmental issues, with the stated goal of protecting Mongolia from foreign mining interests. This ultra-nationalist group was founded in the 1990s and currently has 100-plus members. A TV screen in Hong Kong shows a news report of Edward Snowden, a former CIA employee who leaked top-secret documents about U.S. surveillance programs. A TV screen shows a news report of Edward Snowden, a former CIA employee who leaked top-secret documents about sweeping U.S. surveillance programs, at a shopping mall in Hong Kong Sunday, June 23, 2013. The former National Security Agency contractor wanted by the United States for revealing two highly classified surveillance programs has been allowed to leave for a 'third country' because a U.S. extradition request did not fully comply with Hong Kong law, the territory's government said. Patrons of the Stonewall Inn in New York watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled on two landmark gay marriage cases in June. Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defence of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York on June 26, 2013. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday handed a significant victory to gay rights advocates by ruling that married gay men and women are eligible for federal benefits and paving the way for same-sex marriage in California. Asiana Flight 214 crash-landed on its final approach to San Francisco. Nearly all the passengers survived the crash. This is what the cabin looked like after the fire got to it. Asiana Flight 214 crash-landed on its final approach to San Francisco on July 6th, 2013. Three passengers died as a result of the crash, though most got to safety before the fire reached the cabin. This is what the cabin looked like after the fire got to it. Andy Murray poses with the trophy after winning the Men's singles final at Wimbledon. Murray was the first British man to win at Wimbledon in 77 years. Andy Murray of Britain poses with the trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men's singles final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Sunday, July 7, 2013. After floods and landslides cut off Yingxiu, China, excavators moved villagers out of the area. An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, on July 10, 2013. More than 300 hundred people were evacuated in Yingxiu after roads connecting the township to the outside were cut off by floods and landslides. Syrian migrants sit on the ground after being apprehended by Serbian border police. Migrants, who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, near the town of Presevo some 238 miles from the capital of Belgrade on July 17, 2013. Every year, the Serbian border police catch thousands of migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere who are trying to reach Serbia illegally. In many cases they come from Turkey, through Greece to Macedonia and Serbia before they reach Hungary and with it, the borderless Schengen travel zone. With chaos and conflict raging in Syria, last year saw a huge increase in the number of Syrians trying to enter the Western Balkans in search of asylum in the West. Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together in Utah. Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a specially made harness for Shadow. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, hold the newly born Prince of Cambridge. Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge hold the Prince of Cambridge, Tuesday July 23, 2013, as they pose for photographers outside St. Mary's Hospital exclusive Lindo Wing in London where the Duchess gave birth. Earthquakes in China left the province of Gansu devastated. Song Xuxia, 19, was badly injured by a collapsed house. Song Xuxia, 19, receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province on July 23, 2013. The death toll from two earthquakes in China's western Gansu province has climbed to 95, with more than 1000 people injured, after around 51,800 buildings collapsed and tens of thousands more were badly damaged. Song's leg, waist and face were injured during the earthquake when she was stuck in a collapsed house. Fortunately the villagers heard her cry and managed to pull her out from the debris in time, according to local media. In Spain, the driver of a derailed train that killed 80 is helped by a policeman. An injured man, identified by Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo as the train driver Francisco Jose Garzon, is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, on July 24, 2013. Garzon, the driver of the Spanish train that derailed, killing at least 80 people, was under police guard in the hospital on Thursday after the dramatic accident which an official source said was caused by excessive speed. The Corona Fire Department used a DC-10 air tanker to fight a wildfire in August. The wildfire burning 90 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Jacinto Mountains destroyed more than 26 homes and threatened more than 500 other residences, forcing some 1,800 people to flee. On August 8th, 2013, the Corona Fire Deparment sent out this DC-10 to fight the wildfire. An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh. An Israeli policeman drags an ultra-Orthodox man during clashes in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem on August 12, 2013. An Israeli police spokesperson said some 21 ultra-Orthodox protesters were detained on Monday in the town during clashes with police after a group of them broke into a construction site to prevent work from taking place at the site they believe contains ancient graves. In Syria, a man holds the body of a dead child that activists say was killed due to nerve gas. A man holds the body of a dead child among bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus on August 21, 2013. Syrian activists said at least 213 people, including women and children, were killed on Wednesday in a nerve gas attack by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on rebel-held districts of the Ghouta region east of Damascus. A view of the abandoned textile mill where a photojournalist was raped by five men in Mumbai. Rape has become a controversial topic in India after the 2012 gang rape case in Delhi and this similar case in Mumbai. A general view of the abandoned textile mill where a photo journalist was raped by five men, in Mumbai on August 23, 2013. A photo journalist was gang-raped in the Indian city of Mumbai, police said on Friday, evoking comparisons with a similar incident in Delhi in December that led to nationwide protests and a revision of the country's rape laws. A man runs up a pole covered in grease as part of the feast of St. Julian in Malta. A man runs up the 'gostra', a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 25, 2013. In the traditional 'gostra', a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. From May to September in Malta, there is hardly any weekend when a town or a village is not celebrating the feast of its patron saint or other saints revered in different churches. Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards caused a stir. Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform 'Blurred Lines' during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York on August 25, 2013. Dust envelops art installations during Burning Man 2013. 68,000 people gathered in the Nevada desert to create and party at the festival. Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, on September 1, 2013. The federal government issued a permit for 68,000 people from all over the world to gather at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 27th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. Australian Nick Vujicic, a man born without limbs, swims with sharks in Singapore. Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker who was born without limbs, swims with sharks at the Marine Life Park in Singapore September 5, 2013. Vujicic dived with sharks in a customised acrylic enclosure that takes in a 360-degree view of the shark habitat at the aquarium. Vujicic is in Singapore to give a motivational talk to a 5,000 strong audience on Saturday. The Costa Concordia is finally being moved two years after capsizing. It took 19 hours to bring it upright. The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the 'parbuckling' operation outside Giglio harbour September 17, 2013. Salvage crews on the Italian island of Giglio raised the Costa Concordia cruise liner early on Tuesday, completing one of the most difficult and expensive wreck recovery projects ever performed. In a 19-hour operation which ended at 4.00 a.m., the 114,500 ship was pulled upright by a series of huge jacks and cables and left resting in 30 metres of water on underwater platforms drilled into the rocky sea bed. A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in an abandoned rice field in the 'exclusion zone' in Japan. The towns around the Fukushima nuclear plant are still abandoned ghost towns. A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone at the coastal area near Minamisoma in Fukushima prefecture on September 21, 2013. In 2011, a massive earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant, resulting in a meltdown that became the world's worst atomic crisis in 25 years. About 160,000 people living near the plant were ordered to move out and the government established a 20-km compulsory evacuation zone. The operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co, is struggling to contain contaminated water at the site 240 km north of Tokyo. There have been multiple leaks and glitches over the last two and a half years. A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at the Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi, Kenya. The attack resulted in 72 deaths. A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013. The gunmen stormed a shopping mall in Nairobi on Saturday killing at least 20 people in what Kenya's government said could be a terrorist attack, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets in search of safety. Sporadic gun shots could be heard hours after the assault started as soldiers surrounded the mall and police and soldiers combed the building, hunting down the attackers shop by shop. Some local television stations reported hostages had been taken, but there was no official confirmation. Visitors take pictures of tidal waves caused by Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, China. Usagi was the first of two disastrous storms to hit Asia this year. Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on September 22, 2013. According to official Xinhua news agency, China's National Meteorological Center issued its highest alert, warning that Usagi would bring gales and downpours to southern coastal areas. Belgian riot police were covered with foam sprayed by protesting Belgian firefighters. Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels on October 7, 2013. Twitter went public this year, as seen in this image from a New York Stock Exchange camera. Dick Costolo, Biz Stone, Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams are all looking up at the camera at the Twitter IPO at the New York Stock Exchange on November 7th, 2013. Survivors stand among debris and ruins in the Philippines. Super Typhoon Haiyan devastated the island nation. Survivors stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines on November 10, 2013. Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded killed at least 10,000 people in the central Philippines province of Leyte, a senior police official said on Sunday, with coastal towns and the regional capital devastated by huge waves. Super typhoon Haiyan destroyed about 70 to 80 per cent of the area in its path as it tore through the province on Friday, said chief superintendent Elmer Soria, a regional police director. A hibiscus flower is seen on an ash-covered plant in Indonesia. A volcano in the northern part of Indonesia's Sumatra island began erupting in late November, spewing volcanic ash, and has yet to stop. A hibiscus flower is seen on an ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province November 19, 2013. The volcano continued to emit volcanic ash on Monday, throwing an 8,000m (26,247 ft)-high plume into the atmosphere, as thousands of residents fearful of more eruptions remained in temporary shelters, according to local media. 2013 was a strange year, but 2014 is shaping up to be just as spectacular. 2014 Olympic Host City Sochi is a strange place »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.