42 Unforgettable Photos From The Past Year

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: The foundations to the historic Rockaway boardwalk are all that remain after it was washed away during Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012 in the Queens borough of New York City. With the death toll currently at 55 and millions of homes and businesses without power, the U.S. east coast is attempting to recover from the effects of floods, fires and power outages brought on by superstorm Sandy. JFK airport in New York and Newark airport in New Jersey expect to resume flights on Wednesday morning and the New York Stock Exchange commenced trading after being closed for two days. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)