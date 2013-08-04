Gorgeous Photos Of Flying Cars And Vintage Warbirds From A Huge Wisconsin Air Show

Each year aviators, enthusiasts, and spectators from more than 60 countries flock to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to attend the “world’s greatest aviation celebration.”

The week-long 2013 EAA AirVenture is now in full swing, and the displays have been eye-popping.

Over 500,000 people showed up on the shores of Lake Winnebago for the flying displays, aerobatics, pyrotechnics, and amazing, unusual aircraft.

We picked the 20 best photos from the show so far, from the latest display of the flying car, to vintage warbirds, to the flying “Jetman” himself.

