Gorgeous Photos Of Flying Cars And Vintage Warbirds From A Huge Wisconsin Air Show

Liz O'Connor
Courtesy of EAA Media

Each year aviators, enthusiasts, and spectators from more than 60 countries flock to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to attend the “world’s greatest aviation celebration.”
The week-long 2013 EAA AirVenture is now in full swing, and the displays have been eye-popping.

Over 500,000 people showed up on the shores of Lake Winnebago for the flying displays, aerobatics, pyrotechnics, and amazing, unusual aircraft.

We picked the 20 best photos from the show so far, from the latest display of the flying car, to vintage warbirds, to the flying “Jetman” himself.

The air show has been well-attended this year, and for good reason.

The ultra-modern Terrafugia (known to most as the flying car) stole the show on the ground.

It also demonstrated its abilities in the air.

Jetman Yves Rossy was also in attendance. He was lifted into the air by a parachute...

...and then he took flight in his amazing carbon fibre jet wing.

But while the modern planes made a splash, vintage planes were also in abundance.

Panchito, a B-25 Warbird, had a flashy exterior.

Especially when seen close up.

The F-86F Sabre zooms down the runway.

The space-age-y Lewis & Clark FLS Microjet looked more like a toy rocket than a plane.

A warbird named Swamp Fox took center stage.

Veterans came to see the warbirds in flight once again.

Air stunts were just part of the show.

The feats were daring to say the least.

Ultra-light aircraft were also eager to show off their moves.

The E Spyder is fully electric and battery-powered (but only holds one passenger).

Several seaplanes made splashy landings on Lake Winnebago.

Hot air balloons glowed in the twilight.

Planes made contrails in the sky...

...and one even spelled out the name of the show.

