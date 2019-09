The Foo Fighters played a closing set at Apple’s iPhone 5 and iPod event yesterday. Afterwards, FT reporter Tim Bradshaw snapped this photo, and it’s pretty awesome. Tim Cook is having a big belly laugh with Dave Grohl.



Photo: Tim Bradshaw

