As expected of a city famous for a boxing legend, Philadelphia is home to two cheesesteak purveyors — Geno’s and Pat’s — that have been battling it out for the title of best cheesesteak since 1966. We tried them both for ourselves.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.