20 Reasons You Wish You Worked At A Tech Company

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer decided to give employees based in the company’s Sunnyvale headquarters free food.For most normal people this sounds awesome. For most people in tech, the reaction is: “It’s about time!”



Tech companies usually have some of the best employment perks in the world.

If Mayer is going to win over picky engineers it’s going to take more than just free food. It will take lots of other perks.

We’ve assembled a list of some of the best perks at other tech companies. Get on it Mayer!

Free Blue Bottle coffee! Company: Zynga While there's a lot of good coffee in San Francisco, Blue Bottle is among the best. It's also kind of expensive. But luckily for Zynga employees, you can get free coffee from Blue Bottle at Zynga's 'dog house' headquarters in San Francisco. Many startups let you bring your dog to work. Example Companies: Getaround, Zynga Seriously, what office isn't better with a few critters running around? Usually this comes down to how the CEO or founders work. Mark Pincus, for example, had a bulldog named Zynga that he always brought to work. Getaround co-founder Jessica Scorpio got a few new puppies earlier this year that she started bringing to work. (Side note: some early Zynga employees considered the dog an annoying walking zombie-dog.) Standing desks. Example Company: Getaround Another new trend in tech startups is the standing desk. Business Insider's own Henry Blodget swears by this, and a lot of new companies are buying into the idea of having desks where you stand at work. The desk at Getaround, and many other startups, are actually modular desks that transform into both sitting and standing desks. (They are very pricey, however.) Arcade games in the office Example Company: Kixeye Every now and then you need to take a little bit of a break. Sometimes that means blowing off some steam with a few rounds of Street Fighter, or some other old-school arcade game. It also helps that most tech employees grew up playing games like these in arcades. Free laundry and dry cleaning! Company: Facebook Doing laundry is a pain -- luckily, Facebook, and some other startups, will do it for you. Granted this doesn't save a lot of time, but all that is time that you can spend winding down to keep your mind sharp or building new products at Facebook. Free lunch! And other meals. Example Companies: Google, Facebook, and now Yahoo One of Google's most famous perks is its dozens of cafes with free food on its Mountain View campus. Other tech companies like Twitter and Facebook quickly followed suit, opening up cafeterias with three free meals every day. Now Marissa Mayer is bringing free meals to Sunnyvale. And there was much rejoicing. Nap time Example Company: The Huffington Post Exhausted tech enthusiasts and coders aren't the kinds of people you want working on software that hundreds of millions of people use every day. So many tech companies, like The Huffington Post, offer their employees a chance to take a quick power nap and recharge their brains before going back to work. We're jealous, to say the least. Some companies offer unlimited car service... Example Company: Uber It's near-impossible to find a cab in San Francisco, and the bus system makes it even more difficult to get around. If this is really upsetting to you, you might consider working at a company like Uber, which offers you free car service with its application. You basically fire it up and tap a few buttons, and a car will come to your exact location and take you where you want to go. ...while others will pay for your cab rides home after hours. Example Companies: Bloomberg, Square If you end up hanging out at work past your bed time to push out that last-second code commit, you might want to consider taking a cab home. After all, strolling around in New York or in the Tenderloin neighbourhood of San Francisco might be a little sketchy. So some companies will actually pay your cab fare to make sure you get home safely when you leave the office pretty late. Most companies will buy you a computer, but a few will let you build your own. Example Company: Dropbox If you work at a tech company, they will usually outfit you with the equipment you need to get your job done. But at a company like Dropbox, which prizes the 'hacker' type that lashes together a working product and shipping it quickly, you can build your own computer. Tech geeks are big fans of building their own machines -- and it often ends up cheaper than a $2,000 MacBook Pro. So it works out well for both ends. Company discounts are sometimes great... Example Company: Apple It's rare that you'll find someone cheering on an employee discount as a big perk. But if you work at Apple -- which makes not only some of the best, but some of the most expensive products on the market -- you'll take what you can get. ... but Laser Tag outings are even better. Example Company: Dropbox Company outings are pretty common -- for example, Bloomberg rents out an entire island every year for a summer picnic. Tech companies like to do things with a little more geek flair -- like going out and playing Laser Tag. Serve as the office DJ. Example Company: Bandpage If you work at a tech company in San Francisco, there's a good chance there'll be music playing throughout the day. This is doubly true if you work at a music startup. But some startups actually outsource the work of being a DJ to their employees, using Airplay and other software to let employees mix together the perfect music playlist for getting their work done. Learn more at Friday all-hands meetings. Example Companies: Facebook, Google, and now Yahoo Every Friday, Mark Zuckerberg holds a question-and-answer session with his employees to get a feel for what's happening at the company. This is a legacy of Google's own 'TGIF' all-hands meetings on Friday, where Google's executives will answer the most-voted questions by employees. Now Yahoo will hold those same meetings -- they work well for big companies, because it gives rank-and-file employees a chance to interact with executives. Gorgeous, sprawling offices Example Companies: pretty much every technology company One of the best perks of working at a startup or technology company is that they spend a lot of money building out beautiful, sprawling offices. That even includes satellite offices, like Google's offices in London. Tech companies spare no expense in building out work spaces that employees will enjoy essentially living in. Pair programming Example Companies: Square, Facebook, and most other technology companies Tech companies also work more efficiently if their employees are constantly challenged and constantly learning. So many companies, like Square, will use a strategy called 'pair programming.' This is a situation where two engineers are paired up to work together with a single screen, giving them a chance to learn from each other. It's especially helpful when a young engineer is paired with a more experienced engineer. Many tech companies have yoga studios... Example Companies: LinkedIn, Twitter If you aren't a fan of napping, you might consider working at a tech company that has a yoga studio -- like Twitter's new office or the one at LinkedIn. In fact, a lot of the larger tech companies today have on-site yoga studios and instructors, given that it's a good relaxation technique. And, after all, having a clear head will make you a better engineer. ... while the larger companies have on-site gyms. Asana and other companies give you huge stipends for a killer computer setup. Example Company: Asana Most startups will want you to make your workspace your own. Asana, a startup from Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, takes this one step further by giving employees a $10,000 stipend to 'buy whatever they need.' That's why you'll end up seeing a bunch of crazy desks and work spaces at large tech companies. Tech companies often give their employees random holidays. Example Company: Zynga Sometimes, you just need to have a day off. It feels even better when your company decides to give you a day off for free. One example is Zynga, which gives its employees 'Zyngolidays' -- random holidays selected by its CEO and executive staff. Zynga CEO Mark Pincus, for example, gave all his employees the day off on April 20th. (Or 4/20 -- read into that as you will.)

