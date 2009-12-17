Want to get really rich? Go back in time and trade stocks with full knowledge of the future.



Well, you can’t do that, but if you could, here’s a guide.

Eddy Elfenbein over at Crossing Wall Street compiled the following list of top performing stocks since January 1st, 2000.

The criteria for the list was dead simple:

“Any stock traded on a US exchange that had a price of at least 50 cents on 12/31/99.“

To have bet on these stocks 10 years ago would have made you incredibly rich. So rich, in fact, that if you invested $10,000 in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters 10 years ago, you’d have earned $789,540 – a 7,895.4% return on your investment.

So, whether you missed out or made the right calls…

Check out the best performing stocks of the decade ->

