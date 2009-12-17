The Best Performing Stocks Of The Decade

Want to get really rich? Go back in time and trade stocks with full knowledge of the future.
Well, you can’t do that, but if you could, here’s a guide.
Eddy Elfenbein over at Crossing Wall Street compiled the following list of top performing stocks since January 1st, 2000.
The criteria for the list was dead simple:
“Any stock traded on a US exchange that had a price of at least 50 cents on 12/31/99.“
To have bet on these stocks 10 years ago would have made you incredibly rich. So rich, in fact, that if you invested $10,000 in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters 10 years ago, you’d have earned $789,540 – a 7,895.4% return on your investment.
So, whether you missed out or made the right calls…
Jos. A. Bank Clothiers, Inc. (Jos. A. Bank) is a designer, retailer and direct marketer (through stores, catalogue and Internet) of men's tailored and casual clothing and accessories. One of the few companies on this list to be known by the public eye. Maker of fine suits has stores in shopping plazas, malls.
Quality Systems, Inc. develops and markets healthcare information systems that automate certain aspects of medical and dental practices, networks of practices, such as physician hospital organisations (PHOs) and management service organisations (MSOs), ambulatory care centres, community health centres, and medical and dental schools. Healthcare services provider a jack of all trades that can provide nearly any logistics services.
Dynamic Materials Corporation is an industrial manufacturer of equipment and materials, to support the infrastructure of the process and energy industries. All the heavy duty equipment needed to make oil and other energy production happen involves DMC. One of the more humorous tickers on the NASDAQ.
Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNCLP) is a limited partnership that produces and distributes nitrogen fertiliser products. Its principal products are anhydrous ammonia (or ammonia) and urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN), which the Company manufactures at its facility in Verdigris, Oklahoma. A niche market with high demands, fertiliser remains one of TNCLP's most lucrative markets.
Amedisys, Inc. (Amedisys) is a provider of home health services to the chronic, co-morbid, ageing American population.
The services that the Company provides include both home health and hospice services with approximately 87% of its revenue derived from Medicare - something the U.S. taxpayer will undoubtedly enjoy. At least when you become sick in old age, you'll get top-notch (hah!), self-funded treatment.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, producing and managing footwear and the category creator in the sport sandal, luxury sheepskin, and footwear segments. The Company sell the products, including accessories, such as handbags, headwear, packs and outerwear, through domestic retailers and international distributors and directly to the consumers. Ever seen a pair of UGG boots? That's the work of Deckers.
Southwestern Energy Company (Southwestern) is an independent energy company primarily focused on the exploration and production of natural gas within the United States.
Its operations primarily are located in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company also focuses on creating and capturing additional value through its natural gas gathering and marketing businesses, which it refers to as its Midstream Services. Effective July 1, 2008, the Company sold its utility subsidiary, Arkansas Western Gas Company (AWG) and, as a result, the Company does not have any natural gas distribution operations.
Bally Technologies, Inc. is a gaming company that designs, manufactures, distributes and operates gaming devices and computerized monitoring and accounting and player-tracking systems for gaming devices. It also offers its customers a range of rental options. Bally owns various casinos and gaming venues and its name is synonymous with gambling machinery like slot machines. If you've seen a Bally logo at a Casino, it involves BYI.
Hansen Natural Corporation (Hansen) is a holding company and carries no operating business except through its direct wholly owned subsidiaries, Hansen Beverage Company (HBC). It develops, markets, sells, and distributes alternative beverage category natural sodas, fruit juices and juice drinks, energy drinks and energy sports drinks, fruit juice smoothies and functional drinks, non-carbonated ready-to-drink iced teas, children's multi-vitamin juice drinks.
Hate energy drinks? Hansen produces Monster Energy, one of the most popular (and foul-tasting) drinks currently on the market.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (GMCR, Inc.) is engaged in the specialty coffee and coffee maker businesses. It sells over 200 whole bean and ground coffee selections, cocoa, teas and coffees. It also owns the popular Keurig brand. As of November 13, 2009, GMCR acquired the Timothy's World Coffee brand and the licensed Emeril's brand, which will no doubt grow revenues as long as Emeril doesn't fizzle out anytime soon.
