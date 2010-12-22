And The Best Performing Sector Since Lehman Is...

Now that we’re above pre-Lehman levels, here’s another look at how far we’ve come, courtesy of Bespoke (via Josh Brown).



Here are the best and worst performing sectors since that fateful day. Interestingly internet retail is the huge winner (Amazon, Netflix, etc.).

The biggest losers are not surprisingly mortgage-related, with finance and housing occupying several slots:

