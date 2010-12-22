And The Best Performing Sector Since Lehman Is...

Joe Weisenthal

Now that we’re above pre-Lehman levels, here’s another look at how far we’ve come, courtesy of Bespoke (via Josh Brown).

Here are the best and worst performing sectors since that fateful day. Interestingly internet retail is the huge winner (Amazon, Netflix, etc.).

chart

The biggest losers are not surprisingly mortgage-related, with finance and housing occupying several slots:

chart

