The Best Performing Stock Markets Of The Decade

While U.S. equity markets are doing superb since the March rally began, we’ve undergone tough times in this past decade.



Two bubbles, near-systemic collapse, and a credit crunch have really taken their toll upon our economy.

Hence, as we examine the world’s best performing equity markets over the last 10 years, we find that no U.S. or Western-European-based exchange can be found.

Instead, Russia, China, and Eastern European nations take the cake.

Imagine getting a 900% return on your investment by plunking down a few thousand on an emerging markets index fund or ETF. You’d be ecstatic.

ESTONIA: NASDAQ OMX Tallinn: +366.61% About: NASDAQ OMX Tallinn is the only regulated secondary securities market in Estonia. Exchange brings together investors, listed companies wishing to gain access to a host of capital resources and exchange's members, mediating securities transactions of the investors via common electronic trading system.NASDAQ OMX Tallinn is a self-regulated organisation, issuing and enforcing its own Rules and Regulations consistent with standard exchange operating procedures. NASDAQ OMX Tallinn is licensed and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Estonia. NASDAQ OMX Tallinn is a member of Nordic-Baltic stock exchange alliance NOREX since April 2004. NASDAQ OMX Tallinn uses the OMX Nordic Exchange trading system SAXESS, which in addition to Estonia is used by exchanges in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Latvia, and in Lithuania as of May 2005. Location: Estonia Website: http://www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com Image: Wikipedia DOHA: DSM 20 Index: +434.44% About: The DSM 20 Index is a capitalisation weighted index of the 20 most highly capitalised and liquid companies traded on the Qatar Exchange (formerly Doha Securities Market). The index was developed with a base level of 1000 as of December 31, 1999. Location: Qatar Website: http://www2.dsm.com.qa/pps/dsm/portal/Pages/DSM_Home Image: Wikipedia Slovak Share Index: +438.96% About: The Slovak share index (SAX) is the official share index of the BSSE. The SAX is a capital-weighted index that compares the market capitalisation of a selected set of shares with the market capitalisation of the same set of shares as of a given reference day. The SAX index reflects an overall change of assets connected with an investment in shares that are included in the index. This means that, besides fluctuations of prices, the index also includes dividend payments and revenues connected with changes of share capital amount (that is, the difference between current market price and the issue price of new shares). The initial value of the SAX index - 100 points - refers to September 14, 1993. The index reflects development only on the BSSE, and until June 30, 2001 it was based on average prices stated in the price lists. Effective as from July 1, 2001 the official daily index value is calculated on the base of last prices of shares. Location: Slovak Republic Website: http://www.bsse.sk Image: Wikipedia Hang Seng China Enterprises Index: +545.10% About: The Hang Seng Index ('HSI') is one of the earliest stock market indexes in Hong Kong. Publicly launched on 24 November 1969, the HSI has become the most widely quoted indicator of the performance of the Hong Kong stock market. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index is a freefloat capitalisation-weighted index comprised of H-Shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and included in the Hang Seng Mainland Composite Index. The base value of this index is 2000 as of Jan 3, 2000. This index replaced the old HSCE index on Oct. 3, 2001. Location: China Website: http://www.hsi.com.hk Image: Wikipedia Bucharest BET Index: +551.60% About: Opened in 1882, December 1st, the Bucharest Stock Exchange had from the beginning the role of providing a marketplace for securities transactions and of forming a fair prices to reflect the supply-demand relationship. At first the Bucharest Stock Exchange had 21 securities quoted (6 stocks and 15 commercial paper issues) and there were also trading commodities. Few years later, due to a new law, the securities trading were separated from commodities trading and in 1904 the Bucharest Stock Exchange has 43 quoted securities (21 stocks and 22 commercial papers). Bucharest Exchange Trading Index (BET) is a capitalisation weighted index, comprised of the most liquid 10 stocks listed on the BSE tier 1. The index was developed with a base value of 1000 as of Sepember 22, 1997. Location: Romania Website: http://www.bvb.ro/ Image: Wikipedia Bangladesh Stock Exchange: +559.80% About: The Dhaka Stock Exchange (Generally known as DSE) is the main stock exchange of Bangladesh. It is located in Motijheel at the heart of the Dhaka city. It was incorporated in 1954. Dhaka stock exchange is the first stock exchange of the country. As of 09 December 2009, the Dhaka Stock Exchange had 671 listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of $27.4 billion. Location: Bangladesh Website: http://www.dsebd.org/ Image: Wikipedia Russian RTS Index $: +726.77% About: The Russian Trading System Index is a capitalisation-weighted index that is calculated in USD. The index is comprised of stocks traded on the Russian Trading System and uses free-float adjusted shares. The index was developed with a base value of 100 as of September 1, 1995. Standard & Poor's added Russia's RTS Index to its global index portfolio in 2006. Location: Russia Website: http://www.rts.ru/?tid=541 Image: Wikipedia RUSSIA: MICEX Index: +732.25% About: MICEX Index is a capital-weighted price index of the 30 major and most liquid Russian stocks traded at the MICEX Stock Exchange (MICEX SE), calculated in real time (dividend income is excluded in the index calculation). MICEX Index is one of the oldest Russian stock indices which has been calculated since September 22, 1997 (the initial value of the index is 100 points). MICEX Index is the main index of MICEX SE which tracks the Russian equity market and serves as underling for derivatives and structured products. MICEX Index is the leading indicator of the Russian securities market, which covers nearly 80% of the market capitalisation of the Russian equity market. Location: Russia Website: http://www.micex.com/ Image: Wikipedia Peru Lima General Index: +845.36% About: IGBVL (Indice General de la Bolsa de Valores de Lima) (English: General Index of the Lima Stock Exchange) is the main indicator of the Lima Stock Exchange and serves to make comparisons about the yields achieved by different sectors (industrial, banking, agrarian, mining, services, etc) participants of the Stock Exchange in a given determined period of time. IGBVL is determined from a list formed by the shares of the most significant bursatil negotiations. In order to keep the index update the is a relationship of six-monthly review of the companies traded set on January 2 and July 1. Location: Peru Website: http://www.bvl.com.pe/ Image: Wikipedia UKRAINE: PFTS Index: +900.84% About: PFTS Stock Exchange is a registered by Ukrainian SEC stock exchange which is in operation since 1997 and currently is the largest marketplace in Ukraine. There are more than 200 members of stock exchange and more than 800 securities in the stock exchange listing. PFTS Stock Exchange is a member of International Association of CIS Exchanges and correspondent member of the World Federation of Exchanges. PFTS Association owns PFTS Stock Exchange. Location: Ukraine Website: http://www.pfts.com/ Image: Wikipedia Don't Miss: The Best Performing Stocks Of The Decade ->

