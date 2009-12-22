The 10 CEOs Who Were Worth Every Penny This Decade

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b26503a000000000088cfac/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-best-performing-ceos-in-the-world-2009-12/10-hugh-grant-1" caption="" source="" alt="steve jobs apple mac imac" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
To cut through public perception and other biased measures, a group of economists invented an algorithm for overall CEO performance.
The study ranks CEOs by averaging three measures:
- Country-adjusted total shareholder return — how a company performed against the local stock market.
- Industry-adjusted total shareholder return — how a company performed against the industry average.
- Change in market capitalisation — how a company changed in market value.
In fact, some of the most popular CEOs of the past decade did pretty well by this measure too.
A ranking and analysis of the top 50 appears in the January issue of the Harvard Business Review.
p.s. The study considers data about CEOs that assumed their job after January 1995, which does not include Jack Welch, Warren Buffet, Larry Ellison, and Bill Gates.
[slideshow]

permalink=”10-hugh-grant-monsant-2003-present-1″








Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs







permalink=”9-eric-e-schmidt-google-2001-present-2″







Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs






permalink=”8-margaret-c-whitman-ebay-1998-2008-3″







Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs






permalink=”7-jeffrey-p-bezos-amazon-1996-present-4″







Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs






permalink=”6-john-c-martin-gilead-1996-present-5″








Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs






permalink=”5-mukesh-d-ambani-reliance-2002-present-6″







Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs






permalink=”4-john-t-chambers-cisco-1995-present-7″







Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs






permalink=”3-alexey-b-miller-gazprom-2001-present-8″







Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs






permalink=”2-yun-jong-yong-samsung-1996-2008-9″







Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs






permalink=”1-steve-jobs-apple-1997-present-10″







Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs






