The 10 CEOs Who Were Worth Every Penny This Decade

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b26503a000000000088cfac/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-best-performing-ceos-in-the-world-2009-12/10-hugh-grant-1" caption="" source="" alt="steve jobs apple mac imac" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

To cut through public perception and other biased measures, a group of economists invented an algorithm for overall CEO performance.



The study ranks CEOs by averaging three measures:

Country-adjusted total shareholder return — how a company performed against the local stock market. Industry-adjusted total shareholder return — how a company performed against the industry average. Change in market capitalisation — how a company changed in market value.

In fact, some of the most popular CEOs of the past decade did pretty well by this measure too.

A ranking and analysis of the top 50 appears in the January issue of the Harvard Business Review.

p.s. The study considers data about CEOs that assumed their job after January 1995, which does not include Jack Welch, Warren Buffet, Larry Ellison, and Bill Gates.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”10-hugh-grant-monsant-2003-present-1″

title=”#10 Hugh Grant: Monsant 2003 – Present”

content=”Market Cap Change:

$35 billion (# 87)

Country-Adjusted Total Shareholder Return:

684% (# 35)

Industry-Adjusted Total Shareholder Return:

572% (# 47)

Photo: Monsanto

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2be698000000000028bfe4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”9-eric-e-schmidt-google-2001-present-2″

title=”#9 Eric E. Schmidt: Google 2001 – Present”

content=”Market Cap Change:

$101 billion (#19)

Country-Adjusted TSR:

387% (#65)

Industry-Adjusted TSR:

344% (#82)

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac21e8022a3e30909555c3a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”8-margaret-c-whitman-ebay-1998-2008-3″

title=”#8 Margaret C. Whitman: Ebay 1998 – 2008″

content=”Market Cap Change:

$20 billion (#74)

Country-Adjusted TSR:

1,434% (#11)

Industry-Adjusted TSR:

1,368% (#15)

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1e6cd4000000000091184c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-jeffrey-p-bezos-amazon-1996-present-4″

title=”#7 Jeffrey P. Bezos: Amazon 1996 – Present”

content=”Market Cap Change:

$37 billion (#77)

Country-Adjusted TSR:

4,592% (#2)

Industry-Adjusted TSR:

4,586% (#1)

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2fb9b914483323497f6b4500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-john-c-martin-gilead-1996-present-5″

title=”#6 John C. Martin: Gilead 1996 – Present”

content=”Market Cap Change:

$39 billion (#66)

Country-Adjusted TSR:

2,089% (#6)

Industry-Adjusted TSR:

2,054% (#7)

Photo: Gilead

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2be9760000000000c4b322/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-mukesh-d-ambani-reliance-2002-present-6″

title=”#5 Mukesh D. Ambani: Reliance 2002 – Present”

content=”Market Cap Change:

$72 billion (#27)

Country-Adjusted TSR:

1,001% (#17)

Industry-Adjusted TSR:

1,430% (#12)

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2fb9b914aa382349177e4500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-john-t-chambers-cisco-1995-present-7″

title=”#4 John T. Chambers: Cisco 1995 – Present”

content=”Market Cap Change:

$152 billion (#5)

Country-Adjusted TSR:

922% (#20)

Industry-Adjusted TSR:

1,054% (#18)

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/747a6c7947098a499a3aa300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-alexey-b-miller-gazprom-2001-present-8″

title=”#3 Alexey B. Miller: Gazprom 2001 – Present”

content=”Market Cap Change:

$101 billion (#20)

Country-Adjusted TSR:

2,032% (#7)

Industry-Adjusted TSR:

2,427% (#6)

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2beb110000000000d649f9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-yun-jong-yong-samsung-1996-2008-9″

title=”#2 Yun Jong-Yong: Samsung 1996 – 2008″

content=”Market Cap Change:

$127 billion (#11)

Country-Adjusted TSR:

1,559% (#10)

Industry-Adjusted TSR:

1,458% (#11)

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2bebf60000000000c7837d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-steve-jobs-apple-1997-present-10″

title=”#1 Steve Jobs Apple 1997- Present”

content=”Market Cap Change:

$150 billion (#6)

Country-Adjusted TSR:

3,226% (#4)

Industry-Adjusted TSR:

3,188% (#4)

Source: [email protected] Top 200 Global CEOs“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae087070000000000f918a2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

