Fei S./Yelp Yelp found the best pancakes in every state.

Few breakfast foods are as versatile and delicious as pancakes, and some spots are better than others for ordering them.

Yelp named the best pancake place in every state based on customer reviews.

The top picks included eateries that serve up apple-stuffed pancakes, s’mores Oreo pancakes, and cinnamon roll pancakes dripping with icing.

If sweet breakfast foods are your order of choice, listen up.

To determine the best pancakes in every state, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “pancakes,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all of the businesses listed also have a passing health score and had to be currently open.

Whether you like your pancakes covered with blueberries, filled with chocolate chips, or drenched in tres leches sauce, you won’t be disappointed by these flapjack joints.

ALABAMA: Kitty’s Kafe in Gulf Shores

“So good we came here twice. Omelets were delicious, great service, pancakes were very fluffy light and huge,” wrote Yelp user Megan B.

Learn more about Kitty’s Kafe here.

ALASKA: Granny B’s Cafe in Anchorage

“I keep thinking about the blueberry pancakes. Granny B’s send some pancakes to Seattle!” wrote Yelp user Kevin C.

Learn more about Granny B’s here.

ARIZONA: Baja Cafe on Campbell in Tucson

“This is one of my family’s favourite breakfast places! The specialty pancakes are delicious and enormous!” wrote Yelp user Nealy V.

Learn more about Baja Cafe on Campbell here.

ARKANSAS: The Farmer’s Table Cafe in Fayetteville

“If you’ve never been to this restaurant, and you think you’ve eaten a pancake. You’re wrong. You’ve never had pancakes like The Farmers Table Cafe’s pancakes,” wrote Yelp user Kendall L.

Learn more about The Farmer’s Table Cafe here.

CALIFORNIA: Katrina’s Cafe in Auburn

“Bring cash. The Lemon pancakes are fantastic. Turkey Pesto omelet is to die for. I don’t really have a desire to go to any other place. Nothing really compares,” wrote Yelp user Ward A.

Learn more about Katrina’s Cafe in Auburn here.

COLORADO: The Little Diner in Vail

“This was honestly the best breakfast I’ve had in years. The pancakes are delicious, and the pork green chilli had a great taste but wasn’t too spicy to enjoy. I loved it and would come here every day if I could,” wrote Yelp user Allyson G.

Learn more about The Little Diner here.

CONNECTICUT: The Parkside Cafe in Bristol

Stephanie M./Yelp The Parkside Cafe in Bristol.

“This place is perfect for a nice breakfast experience. Great to take in-laws or out of town guests. The pumpkin pancakes are top of my list!” wrote Yelp user Morgan U.

Learn more about The Parkside Cafe here.

WASHINGTON, DC: Unconventional Diner in Washington, DC

Fei S./Yelp Special blueberry pancakes from Unconventional Diner in Washington, DC.

“Great special blueberry pancakes. I love mascarpone on my breakfast sweets! ” wrote Yelp user S B.

Learn more about Unconventional Diner here.

DELAWARE: Drip Cafe in Hockessin

“The New York Benedict had incredible flavour but my favourite was the caramel apple pie pancakes! The pancakes had the best of both worlds of sweet and savoury since the pancakes had bacon bits throughout the pancakes,” wrote Yelp user Sarah L.

Learn more about Drip Cafe here.

FLORIDA: Bake Shack in Dania Beach

“Absolutely outstanding place! Pancakes were wonderful, the key lime doughnut was amazing, coffee solid too. Nice employees. I will go back when in South Florida for sure!” wrote Yelp user Chad G.

Learn more about Bake Shack here.

GEORGIA: Fox & Fig in Savannah

“Vegan pancakes. Beautiful. *chef kiss* fluffy, sweet, a tiny crisp on the pancake perimeter, masterfully made,” wrote Yelp user Gabriella R.

Learn more about Fox & Fig here.

HAWAII: 808 Grindz Cafe in Lahaina

Laura C./Yelp Macadamia nut pancakes from 808 Grindz Cafe.

“Good food, best price. Pancakes with macadamia vanilla sauce blew my mind,” wrote Yelp user Roy V.

Learn more about 808 Grindz Cafe here.

IDAHO: Moe Joe’s Breakfast Eatery in Meridian

“Plates were big, you can definitely have 2 people sharing a plate unless you want to have leftovers. We tried the pancakes – the lemon [poppy seed] was the winner for us, but the other two had a great flavour too,” wrote Yelp user K H.

Learn more about Moe Joe’s Breakfast Eatery here.

ILLINOIS: Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe in Chicago

Gordon C./Yelp S’mores Oreo pancakes from Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe.

“Tracy had the s’mores Oreo pancakes and really liked them. Best breakfast we have had in Chicago. Deserves the star rating they have. Try it. It is good!” wrote Yelp user Gordon C.

Learn more about Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe here.

INDIANA: Ruth’s Cafe in Indianapolis

“The pancakes are massive. I can usually eat about half of one. They’re so fluffy and delicious!” wrote Yelp user Colleen B.

Learn more about Ruth’s Cafe here.

IOWA: Country Cottage Cafe in Oelwein

Ed W./Yelp Blueberry pancakes from Country Cottage Cafe.

“Amazing food, great service, and a really nice family establishment. The buttermilk pancakes and the spinach omelet are really delicious, the best in the area,” wrote Yelp user Pallavi C.

Learn more about Country Cottage Cafe here.

KANSAS: Ginger Sue’s in Kansas City

Melody M./Yelp Blueberry pancakes from Ginger Sue’s.

“Great little neighbourhood breakfast place! Food is great – try any of the flavored pancakes,” wrote Yelp user Marcus Z.

Learn more about Ginger Sue’s here.

KENTUCKY: Con Huevos in Louisville

Con Huevos/Yelp Tres leches pancakes from Con Huevos.

“We ordered the breakfast tacos with chorizo and the tres leches pancake! Both were really good,” wrote Yelp user Ricamae L.

Learn more about Con Huevos here.

LOUISIANA: Bearcat Cafe in New Orleans

Brittany F./Yelp Cherry pistachio pancakes from Bearcat Cafe.

“My favourite place to eat breakfast or brunch in NOLA. Great vegetarian options and a good variety of selections to choose from pancakes to delicious eggs,” wrote Yelp user Kathy Z.

Learn more about Bearcat Cafe here.

MAINE: Bayside American Cafe in Portland

Artemis F./Yelp Cinnamon roll pancake from Bayside American Cafe.

“Best breakfast I’ve ever had. Seriously. The cinnamon roll pancake was like no other pancake I’ve ever had,” wrote Yelp user Robin H.

Learn more about Bayside American Cafe here.

MARYLAND: Willy’s Kitchen in Glen Burnie

Scott E./Yelp Boston cream pancakes from Willy’s Kitchen.

“We returned with a colleague of mine, and the three of us devoured one of the specials: Boston Cream Pancakes with Whipped Cream. Decadent, chocolate frosting accompanied by … Boston Cream, pudding-like topping,” wrote Yelp user Scott E.

Learn more about Willy’s Kitchen here.

MASSACHUSETTS: Keltic Kitchen in West Yarmouth

Aaron S./Yelp Hot chocolate pancakes from Keltic Kitchen.

“We ordered the Irish breakfast, eggs Benedict, and pancakes and were not disappointed,” wrote Yelp user Anastasia A.

Learn more about Keltic Kitchen here.

MICHIGAN: The Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbour

Kristy L./Yelp Blueberry pancakes from The Mason Jar Cafe.

“Absolutely delicious! Couldn’t decide between banana oat pancakes and zucchini bread French toast and was delighted to learn they will bring you a half order of each!” wrote Yelp user Aubrey M.

Learn more about The Mason Jar Cafe here.

MINNESOTA: Our Kitchen in Minneapolis

“Pancakes were fluffy and obviously homemade. Really cool atmosphere and friendly staff. We went for the first time four days ago and are going back again today,” wrote Yelp user Brooke B.

Learn more about Our Kitchen here.

MISSOURI: Hungry Hunter Restaurant in Branson

David N/yelp Pancakes at Hungry Hunter Restaurant in Branson.

“Amazing food and service!! We had to wait 30 mins because the building is small but definitely well worth it. Pancakes are huge and amazing,” wrote Yelp user Camille B.

Learn more about the Hungry Hunter restaurant here.

MISSISSIPPI: Another Broken Egg Cafe in Ridgeland

Darren B/Yelp Another Broken Egg Cafe.

“Pancakes were the best I’ve ever had … hands down. Texture was perfect and the flavours were top notch. Biscuit was soft and buttery. The bacon was the kind when you take a bite it catches you off guard how tasty it is,” wrote Yelp user Cayla M.

Learn more about Another Broken Egg Cafe here.

MONTANA: Jam! in Bozeman

Pamela F/Yelp Pancakes at Jam! in Bozeman.

“I’m certain there’s other good breakfast spots in Bozeman but it’s true that I might never find out. Jam! is that good,” wrote Yelp user Tracey A.

Learn more about Jam! here.

NEBRASKA: Saddle Creek Breakfast Club in Omaha

Lianna N/Yelp Banana pancakes at the Saddle Creek Breakfast Club.

“Such a delicious breakfast spot, it was hip but not too hip. The food spoke for itself, loud and clear,” wrote Yelp user Brianna H.

Learn more about the Saddle Creek Breakfast Club here.

NEVADA: Mr. Mamas in Las Vegas

Jasmere S/Yelp A short stack with whipped cream and strawberries.

“This is a great spot to enjoy some history, friendly service, and delicious food for a decent price. It’s the hustle and bustle of the place that kind of kept me captivated,” wrote Yelp user Angela R.

Learn more about Mr. Mamas here.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Polly’s Pancake Parlor in Sugar Hill

Vivian L/Telp Pancakes with bacon and sunny-side up eggs.

“The pancakes were amazing! We ordered oatmeal pancakes with apple pie stuffing? Something like that. Little bites of heaven!” wrote Yelp user Tuli S.

Learn more about Polly’s Pancake Parlor here.

NEW JERSEY: The Corner in Montclair

Scarlet H/Yelp Pancakes topped with berries and fresh cream.

“The pancakes were pretty thick but not too dense. I loved that they also had fresh blueberries in them and topped with even more fresh berries. The fresh whipped cream complimented the fresh berries really well,” wrote Yelp user Ashley S.

Learn more about The Corner here.

NEW MEXICO: Central Grill and Coffee House in Albuquerque

Yvonne G/Yelp Pancakes topped with sliced apples.

“Delightful. Delicious. Authentic. Do yourself a favour and eat here today. When you first walk in it feels like it might be too fast food ish, not at all. Clearly made to order with much attention to detail,” wrote Yelp user Rachelle P.

Learn more about the Central Grill and Coffee House here.

NEW YORK: Campfire Grill in Depew

Clark S/Yelp S’mores pancakes at the Campfire Grill.

“The pancakes were hot, fluffy, and had a little crispiness along the outer edge – just incredible. If you order the Mountain amount, you better be hungry,” wrote Yelp user Clark S.

Learn more about the Campfire Grill here.

NORTH CAROLINA: Sunny Point Café in Asheville

Kitrina D/Yelp Cornmeal pancakes with blueberry butter.

“Perhaps the best breakfast in Asheville. Staff is excellent and the place runs like a well oiled machine. The maple peppered bacon is like foodie crack,” wrote Yelp user Franklin G.

Learn more about the Sunny Point Café here.

NORTH DAKOTA: Darcy’s Cafe in Grand Forks

Bill Y/Yelp Cinnamon roll pancakes.

“The cinnamon roll pancakes are what dreams are made of. A lot of food for a great price!” wrote Yelp user Amanda E.

Learn more about Darcy’s Cafe here.

OHIO: Maplewood Kitchen and Bar in Cincinnati

Maplewood Kitchen and Bar/Yelp Pancakes with fresh fruit.

“I highly recommend the lemon ricotta pancakes if you have a sweet tooth, and the chicken tinga if you want something more savoury,” wrote Yelp user Kelly F.

Learn more about Maplewood Kitchen and Bar here.

OKLAHOMA: Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City

Cafe Kacao/Yelp Mango pancakes.

“I first fell in love with their huge double stacked pancakes with a sweet but not overbearingly sweet cream sauce. I bet I’ve had 10 or more different things here and drooled over every bite. So good and unique. Get ready to be addicted to this place,” wrote Yelp user Teaira J.

Learn more about Cafe Kacao here.

OREGON: Word Of Mouth Neighbourhood Bistro in Salem

Vivian Y/Yelp Blueberry pancakes.

“I ordered the cream brûlée French toast with steak hash and my girlfriend ordered the cinnamon pancakes with [sausage]. French toast was great, the hash was excellent and the pancakes were crazy good as well as the sausage,” wrote Yelp user Nicholas R.

Read more about the Word of Mouth Neighbourhood Bistro here.

PENNSYLVANIA: Cafe La Maude in Philadelphia

Eugene A/Yelp Tiramisu pancakes.

“I was so amazed at how quick our food came out and how beautiful it looked. Almost too beautiful to eat! The greatest thing is our food tasted as good as it looked,” wrote Yelp user Melanie F.

Learn more about Cafe La Maude here.

RHODE ISLAND: Crazy Burger Cafe & Juice Bar in Narragansett

Barbara Ann W/Yelp Belgian batter blueberry pancakes.

“My 4 yr old stuck with Mickey pancakes and I ordered an iced chai charger (spiced iced chai with a shot of espresso) and an eggs benedict. The hollandaise sauce was perfectly thick and lemon-y and the home fries were phenomenal,” wrote Yelp user Michaela A.

Learn more about the Crazy Burger Cafe & Juice Bar here.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Mikki’s All American Cafe in Hilton Head Island

Courtney S/Yelp Pancakes with strawberries and chocolate chips.

“Don’t come in a rush. Come to take your time and enjoy. Mikki is an extremely talented chef and an even kinder person. We both ordered ‘Mikki’s Choice’ and I will never order anything else,” wrote Yelp user Daniel J.

Learn more about Mikki’s All American Cafe here.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Skogen Kitchen in Custer

Debbie L/Yelp Pancakes with spicy fried chicken and maple syrup

“Fabulous breakfast. Best quiche ever. Topped [with] young snow peas and mushrooms! Wonderfully unique hashbrowns. Home made ricotta cheese strawberry toast. Magnificent pancakes. We are going back for dinner and plan to have [breakfast] there again tomorrow morning,” wrote Yelp user Auntie Bridget D.

Learn more about Skogen Kitchen here.

TENNESSEE: Crockett’s 1875 Breakfast Camp in Gatlinburg

Anne N/Yelp Thick griddle cakes.

“Our breakfast portions were massive! We all ended up eating about half of our plates and packing the rest. We had the super thick pancakes (quite sweet), giant omelette, country fried ham and pork chop,” wrote Yelp user Viva C.

Learn more about Crockett’s 1875 Breakfast Camp here.

TEXAS: Red Oak Cafe in League City

Mark B/Yelp Blueberry pancakes.

“Red Oak Cafe is a ‘hometown favourite’ kind of place! Family owned, this is the best breakfast/brunch in League City,” wrote Yelp user David C.

Learn more about Red Oak Cafe here.

UTAH: Penny Ann’s Cafe in Draper

Penny Ann’s Cafe/Yelp Full stack of pancakes.

“The stars of the show here are the potatoes and the pancakes. The pancakes are both fluffy and substantial. 1 pancake is plenty. 2 pancakes is heaven (because you know you want more). 3 pancakes and they will be rolling you out like Violet Beauregard,” wrote Yelp user Melissa E.

Learn more about Penny Ann’s Cafe here.

VERMONT: Butler’s Pantry Breakfast in Stowe

Judy K/Yelp Cheddar jalapeño pancakes with two eggs and hollandaise.

“So happy I followed my heart and landed at Butler’s Pantry. These people know what a good restaurant represents, warm scrumptious amazing breakfast and the greatest hospitality in a cosy charming environment,” wrote Yelp user Bella B.

Learn more about Butler’s Pantry Breakfast here.

VIRGINIA: Moore Street Café in Richmond

Brenda K/Yelp Two pancakes with butter.

“Best pancakes in Richmond and one of best all around diners in the city as well. Food comes out in healthy portions with good prices to go along with. Some of the friendliest staff around, always fast and prompt service with a smile,” wrote Yelp user Steven F.

Learn more about Moore Street Café here.

WASHINGTON: The Oak Table Cafe in Sequim

Keith H/Yelp 49ers flapjacks.

“Seriously the best breakfast place we’ve been to! The freshly baked Apple pancake was amazing. I’ve never had this kind of pancake. So unique and fresh. It was filled with fresh apples!” wrote Yelp user Prima B.

Learn more about the The Oak Table Cafe here.

WEST VIRGINIA: Cathedral Cafe in Fayetteville

Chi K/Yelp Pancakes with eggs.

“Had an incredible breakfast at Cathedral Cafe. The moment you walk in you know you’re in a special place. The [stained] glass windows are beautiful and the wait staff are friendly and helpful. My wife had the 5-10 breakfast with homemade chorizo and I had the Farmer’s breakfast. Both were terrific,” wrote Yelp user Richard G.

Learn more about Cathedral Cafe here.

WISCONSIN: Blue’s Egg in Milwaukee

Michael D/Yelp Blueberry pancakes with a side of fresh fruit.

“Excellent breakfast. Your choice of two eggs, hash browns, toast, flavorful homemade jam, craft bacon,” wrote Yelp user Debbie K.

Learn more about Blue’s Egg here.

WYOMING: Sherrie’s Place in Casper

Marc H/Yelp Blueberry pancake and skillet with chile verde sauce.

“As an out-of-town traveller, I was quickly made to feel at home and very welcome at this sweet little homestyle diner that is not to be missed!” wrote Yelp user Lisa L.

Learn more about Sherrie’s Place here.

