Find Out How Your Salary Compares To The UK National Average

How does your salary compare to the national average?

The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently published the preliminary results of their Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings for 2014.

For the year ending in April 2014, the annual average wage for full-time employees was £27,200, an increase of 0.7% from the previous year.

The report also contained good news for working women. In 2014, the UK gender pay gap hit its lowest since records began in 1997, narrowing to 9.4%, down from 10% in 2013.

To check out this year’s top earners, see the list below:

1. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers: £90,420

2. Chief executives and senior officials: £81,521

3. Air traffic controllers: £79,874

4. Medical practitioners: £71,141

5. Marketing and sales directors: £70,742

6. Information technology and telecommunications directors: £64,511

7. Financial managers and directors: £61,108

8. Senior police officers: £57,896

9. Financial institution managers and directors: £53,621

10. Senior professionals of educational establishments: £50,367

