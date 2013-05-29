The 20 Highest Paid Bank CEOs In North America

Wall Street CEOs receive some of the top pay packages in the corporate world. After all, they do shoulder the responsibility for the entire firm.
However, there are some who bring in more cash than others.
Bloomberg Markets Magazine has put together the 20 Best Paid Banking CEOs in North America, and they’ve generously given us permission to feature their list.
If compensation is ‘fair’ the people on this list should be the smartest people with the toughest jobs running the tightest ships in finance… you be the judge.
Wilmers has been Chairman and CEO since 2006.
He also served on the Board of Directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 1993 to 1998.
Mooney has been President and CEO of Keycorp since 2010.
Prior to joining Keycorp, she served as CFO of AmSouth Bancorp.
Hall has served as President and CEO since April 2010.
Before being named CEO, he held the COO position for six months.
Since 2007, Vachon has been CEO and President of the National Bank of Canada.
He served as CEO of National Bank Financial before that.
Rohr has been CEO of PNC for 13 years.
Before reaching the top spot, he spent his entire career climing the ladder at PNC.
Rogers has been CEO of SunTrust Banks since 2011.
He has been with SunTrust since 1980.
King has been President and CEO of BB&T since 2009.
Under his leadership, BB&T was one of the first banks to repay TARP funds in the wake of the financial crisis.
Kabat has been CEO since 2007.
Prior to joining Fifth Third, he worked for Old Kent Financial Corporation.
Downe became President and CEO of Bank of Montreal in 2007.
He first joined the bank in 1983 as a credit analyst.
McCaughey has been CEO since 2005.
He started his career in 1981 as an account executive with Merrill Lynch.
Gorman has been CEO of Morgan Stanley since 2010.
During the early stages of his career, he was an attorney in Australia.
Clark has been CEO since 2002.
He had been CEO of Morgan Financial Corporation until he joined Canada Trust Financial in 1991.
Dimon has been CEO since 2005.
Prior to his current position, he was CEO of Bank One Corporation until it merged with JPMorgan.
There was recently a vote where shareholders decided not to split Dimon's roles as Chairman and CEO.
Moynihan has been CEO of Bank of America since Ken Lewis departed in 2010.
He started his career as an attorney and served as CEO of Merrill Lynch after it was acquired by Bank of America until he was appointed to his current position.
Nixon has been CEO for over 12 years, and was one of the youngest CEOs in the industry when he was given the position in 2001.
Earlier this year, he made comments about possibly retiring in the not-so-distant future.
Fairbanks is the Founder and CEO of Capital One Financial.
He also serves as the Fifth Federal Reserve District's representative on the Federal Advisory Council.
Stumpf has served as CEO since June 2007.
He joined Norwest, which later merged with Wells Fargo, in 1982.
Blankfein became CEO in 2006, when former CEO Hank Paulson was appointed as Secretary of the Treasury.
His total compensation from 2006 and 2007 combine to over $100 million, and he has continued to rake it since.
