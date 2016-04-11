The 9 coolest yet affordable outdoor places to drink in London

Britain is finally getting some warm weather.

And you know what that means for the capital? Apart from inevitable T-shirt tans and possible sun stroke, Londoners will be flocking to every green space available, whether in parks or to rooftops to have a drink.

So, Business Insider decided to reveal some of the coolest, yet affordable outdoor spaces in London to get in a cool, refreshing pint.

Whether you prefer boozing in a park, by the river or sipping cocktail on a sunlounger, there’s something for everyone.

Have a dose of decadence at Kensington Roof Gardens near High Street Kensington tube station without shelling out a month's wages on a booze bill. Whether it's a bite to eat at the Babylon Restaurant or a cocktail on the terrace, there will be sun -- there are deals that include unlimited wine for 5 hours at only £48.50 per person if you get enough people together. Kensington Roof Gardens Or maybe you prefer a hipster vibe? Queen of Hoxton in Shoreditch is perhaps the closest you'll get to feeling like you're at a festival. Think wigwams, cocktails, cider, and mushroom stools. Glasses of wine start as little as £3.10 and pints start from £4.40. Queen of Hoxton Staying in the East End, Dalston Roof Park offers incredible views, open space, and mattresses (for presumably when you get a little bit tipsy). You can get change from a £10 note when getting a beer and double spirit drink. Dalston Roof Park/House of Disco/Facebook If heights aren't your thing, why not check out the beer garden at the popular Railway Tavern in Tulse Hill, south east London. Bottles of beer start at £2.50 while bottles of wine start from £15.00. Railway Tavern website Want cold beer on tap and green space to sit down on? Well, instead of carting around a plastic bag full of warm tinnies to your local park, check out Pub on the Park in London Fields. There are meal deals throughout the week and drinks are cheaper than the cost of zone 1 bars. Pub in the Park website If the last place was too crowded, go to the People's Park Tavern in Victoria Park. Not only does it have a massive outdoor space, it even has comfy couches and roaring fires for when the sun goes down. It has a huge selection of beers and cocktails are they won't break the bank either. People's Park Tavern website Want the feeling of being outside but not far from the comfort of a couch? Then check out The Magic Garden in Battersea. The big range of cocktails start at £7.50 but jugs are available for £20 on some flavours. The Magic Garden website The Albion in Islington also is prized as one of North London's favourite beer garden hangouts. It has a huge wine list and start at £18 a bottle or £5 if you just want a glass. The Albion website Or maybe you fancy going to the river front? The Ship in Wandsworth is one of the most beautiful Thames front bars around. It also hosts live music and crazy parties until the wee hours of the morning. It's craft beer selection is also one of the best in London. The Ship/Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.