The 10 coolest outdoor places to drink in London

Britain is finally getting some warm weather. In London this weekend, the temperature is set to hit 21 degrees C (70 degrees F) on Friday and remain in the late teens until Monday.
And you know what that means for the capital? Apart from inevitable T-shirt tans and possible sun stroke, Londoners will be flocking to every green space available, whether in parks or to rooftops to have a drink.
So, Business Insider decided to reveal some of the coolest outdoor spaces in London to get in a cool, refreshing pint.
Whether you prefer boozing in a park, by the river or sipping cocktail on a sunlounger, there’s something for everyone.
If you're stuck in the City and lucky enough to be a member of Shoreditch House, or at least know someone who is, get this club for sunbathing and cocktail sipping.
And, if staying upmarket is your thing, have a dose of decadence at Kensington Roof Gardens near High Street Kensington tube station. Whether it's a bite to eat at the Babylon Restaurant or a cocktail on the terrace, there will be sun.
Or maybe you prefer a hipster vibe? Queen of Hoxton in Shoreditch is perhaps the closest you'll get to feeling like you're at a festival. Think wigwams, cocktails, cider, and mushroom stools.
Staying in the East End, Dalston Roof Park offers incredible views, open space, and mattresses (for presumably when you get a little bit tipsy).
But if heights aren't your thing, why not check out the beer garden at the popular Railway Tavern in Tulse Hill, south east London.
Want cold beer on tap and green space to sit down on? Well, instead of carting around a plastic bag full of warm tinnies to your local park, check out Pub on the Park in London Fields.
If the last place was too crowded, go to the People's Park Tavern in Victoria Park. Not only does it have a massive outdoor space, it even has comfy couches and roaring fires for when the sun goes down.
And if you want the feeling of being outside but not far from the comfort of a couch, then check out The Magic Garden in Battersea.
Or maybe you fancy going to the river front? The Ship in Wandsworth is one of the most beautiful Thames front bars around. It also hosts live music and crazy parties until the wee hours of the morning.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.