We’ve watched at least 60 seconds of every Olympic sport over the last two weeks.And while our rankings of the best Olympic sports to watch on TV are undoubtedly affected by our personal biases, we used a few objective criteria to shape our list:
- Can you tell what is happening in the game? (Hockey suffers from this)
- Can you see the athletes faces? (It makes the action more personal)
- How constant is the excitement? (More often is typically better)
- Does the sport produce iconic moments? (Is there a brief spell of action that is absolutely arresting?)
- How variable is the action? (People doing the same thing over and over again gets boring)
So here is our list. Let us know your favourites in the comments:
33. Sailing
32. Equestrian
31. Wrestling
30. Outdoor cycling
29. Triathlon
28. Water Polo
27. Boxing
26. Canoeing/Kayaking
25. Rowing
24. Taekwondo
23. Judo
22. Shooting
21. Field hockey
20. Diving
19. Trampoline
18. Weightlifting
17. Badminton
16. Indoor Volleyball
15. Tennis
14. Soccer
13. synchronised swimming
12. synchronised diving
11. Field events
10. Archery
9. Table Tennis
8. Rhythmic Gymnastics
7. Beach Volleyball
6. Basketball
5. Swimming
4. Track events
3. Gymnastics
2. Handball
1. Track cycling
