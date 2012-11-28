The Best Of The Worst Lines Lindsay Lohan Uttered In 'Liz & Dick'

Photo: Vulture.com

Lindsay Lohan is getting a lot of flack for her turn as Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime’s Made-for-TV movie “Liz And Dick.”While Sunday’s airing drew a solid 3.5 million viewers, haters took to Twitter to express their dislike of the project, writing criticisms such as “Gilbert Godfried sounds more like Liz Taylor” and “I don’t think I was supposed to laugh at the end of #lizanddick.”



But some of the dialogue was unintentionally funny, such as these gems: “feel my pudgy hands,” “I don’t hate you, I loathe you,” and our personal favourite, “We don’t need a pool, I have a whole ocean with you.”

Watch Vulture’s LOL-worthy, two-minute recap below:

