Android Apps Losers That Don't Suck (GOOG)

We’ve picked out some of our favourites from the winners of Google’s Android app contest. But less than 3% of all applications made the cut, which means there were plenty of worthy entries that Google passed over. Here are three from the loser pile that caught our eye.



FacePass: Unlock your phone by using your face. Once you lock your phone, this app turns your camera into a security system. Until the camera recognises your mug, nobody can press any of the buttons.

Google’s Score: Top 25th percentile

Why it didn’t win: We’re not sure, but we’ll guess: Facial recognition technology is still fairly embronyic, and probably not read for mass distribution on a consumer platform.

AndroidDMS: Tracks and stores daily data for diabetics. You can chart your glucose levels and compare it day-to-day.

Google’s Score: 25th-50th Percentile

Why it didn’t win: Its two lowest scores were for “Polish” and “Effective Use.” So, um.. it’s ugly and doesn’t work well? Even if it did, it’s by definition a nice product.

BabelFish: Text a friend in your language and automatically translate it to his.

Google’s Score: 50th-75th Percentile

Why it didn’t win: We suspect that this app just didn’t work that well, because most Web translation services don’t. The judges may have also had an issue with the fact that Yahoo (via Alta Vista) already owns a Web translation service that uses the same name.

