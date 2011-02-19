The Best of State Tax Expenditure Disclosure is worth some comment: While the federal government offers no insight into where an estimated $1 trillion in tax breaks go every year, some states are beginning to provide information about which corporations benefit from local tax spending programs. None of the state websites are perfect, but their strong suits could be combined to create tools for disclosing federal corporate tax expenditures.



