14 items from Oprah's 'favourite things' list that you should actually buy

Oprah recently released her “Favourite Things,” her annual list of all of the products she believes will make great holiday gifts.

The list includes everything from small stocking stuffers to luxury items for foodies, tech lovers, travellers, and more.

And while some of her picks are outrageously expensive — like a $US500 basket of chocolate and a $US340 chewy cake made with fruits and nuts — others make perfectly sensible holiday gifts.

Plus, some of these items are up to 50% off with the promo code “OPRAH.”

From a super-speedy pasta maker to the ultimate carry-on bag, here are 14 items Oprah loves that we do, too.

Note: Promo codes for select items are listed on Oprah.com and mentioned in the slides below.

