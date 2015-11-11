14 items from Oprah's 'favourite things' list that you should actually buy

Oprah recently released her “Favourite Things,” her annual list of all of the products she believes will make great holiday gifts.
The list includes everything from small stocking stuffers to luxury items for foodies, tech lovers, travellers, and more.
And while some of her picks are outrageously expensive — like a $US500 basket of chocolate and a $US340 chewy cake made with fruits and nuts — others make perfectly sensible holiday gifts.
Plus, some of these items are up to 50% off with the promo code “OPRAH.”
From a super-speedy pasta maker to the ultimate carry-on bag, here are 14 items Oprah loves that we do, too.
Note: Promo codes for select items are listed on Oprah.com and mentioned in the slides below.
The OptiGrill comes with a built-in sensor that adapts cooking time to the thickness of any meat. An indicator light changes colour to let you know when your meat is done.
With six settings for burgers, poultry, sandwiches, red meat, fish, and sausage and pork, it makes cooking a cinch.
This battery-powered printer gives you Polaroid-style photos from your smart phone or tablet.
The INSTAX Share app works with the printer to deliver photos whenever you like, and there's even editing templates that can add the date, time, location and weather.
Price: $US138
The latest VertuoLine machine at Nespresso offers the option to brew an authentic espresso or a rich cup of coffee, complete with cream.
Enjoy them all at the touch of a button thanks to newly developed technologies, even if you're still only half-awake in the morning.
Price: $US198.95
This chic leather shoulder bag looks like a classy women's purse from the outside, but inside, it's the ultimate organizational tool.
Five compartments are available for storing your phone, tablet, charging cords, and other purse essentials. Both fashionable and practical, it's a good everyday purse for the girl on the go.
Price: $US425
You can impress any guest by serving cheese and appetizers on these personalised cutting boards made from sustainably harvested American hardwoods.
Each board is hand-cut and dipped in food-grade mineral oil to ensure they last for years down the line.
Price: $US159
Book lovers will rejoice in Juniper Springs' various sets, including this set of classics from Ernest Hemingway.
The set includes 'Across the River and Into the Trees,' 'A Farewell to Arms,' 'For Whom the Bell Tolls,' 'Green Hills of Africa,' 'Islands in the Stream,' 'The Sun Also Rises,' 'Death in the Afternoon,' 'Selected Letters 1917-1961,' and 'The Short Stories.'
Price: $US395
The LuMee Case is the first smartphone case with a built-in light that will brighten your face when you're taking selfies, FaceTiming in dark areas, or using Skype.
It comes with a variable dimmer so you can get the lighting just right.
There's nothing like wrapping up in a snug and cosy sweater when it gets chilly outside.
This crew neck sweater, made with cashmere from Inner Mongolia, is soft to the touch and crafted with shape knitting. It might just become your new favourite.
Price: $US398 each, 20% off with promo code OPRAH and PIN 2015
Typhoon Vision scales offer an easy way to read food and liquid measurements.
The scale includes a display that provides measurements in pounds, ounces, grams, kilograms, fluid ounces, and millimetres. There is also an add-weight function that allows you to weigh multiple ingredients at a time.
Price: $US64.99
For professional-quality photo albums, look no further. Choose between two different premium paper stocks, 12 fabric colours, and four varieties of foil-stamping.
Ultra-thick pages lay flat when opening, meaning that your special photos will inspire awe from cover-to-cover.
Price: $US119
