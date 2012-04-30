WATCH: The Best Of Obama's Correspondents' Dinner Speech In 99 Seconds

Barack Obama absolutely killed it at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last Saturday night as he took jabs at Donald Trump, Mitt Romney, Newt Gingrich, and even The Huffington Post.



After congratulating HuffPo on its Pulitzer Prize, Obama went on to say “there’s no one else out there linking to the kinds of hard-hitting journalism that HuffPo is linking to every single day.”

Obama even poked fun at his own dog-eating semi-scandal when he declared pit bulls to be “delicious.” They taste great when you add “a little soy sauce” apparently.

We took the best of Obama’s 17 minute speech at the Correspondents’ Dinner and condensed it into a smoother 99-second video clip below:

