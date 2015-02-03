Where to get the best version of all your favourite foods in San Francisco, according to Foursquare

Madeline Stone
Pancakes outerlandsFoursquareDutch Pancakes at Outerlands in the Outer Sunset.

The San Francisco dining scene is known for being incredibly diverse and a bit quirky at times.

But even with so many restaurants to choose from, certain food items always stand out.

Last summer, Foursquare launched a major rebranding initiative that takes users’ preferences, or “tastes,” and uses them to generate appropriate recommendations.

Using the tastes users have provided, Foursquare’s data scientists have been able to determine what restaurants and food items are trending in major cities like San Francisco.

From balsamic strawberry ice cream to macaroni and cheese grilled cheese, you’ll find some amazingly delicious things on their list of San Francisco favourites.

Food items are arranged alphabetically by category.

BACON: Slow-cooked Brown Sugar Alderwood Smoked Bacon at Foreign Cinema

2534 Mission Street

BLOODY MARY: Bloody Elixir at Elixir

3200 16th Street

BOURBON COCKTAIL: Bourbon Old-fashioned at the Alembic

1725 Haight Street

BREAD: Sliced Bread with Kefir Butter at Bar Tartine

561 Valencia Street

BURGER: Wood Grilled Hamburger at Nopa

560 Divisadero Street

BURRITO: Carne Asada Super Burrito at Taqueria El Farolito

2779 Mission Street

CAPPUCCINO: House 'cappuccino' 1919 at Tosca Cafe

242 Columbus Avenue

CHICKEN: Chicken For Two at Zuni Cafe

1658 Market Street

COFFEE: Coffee: Drip Coffee at Blue Bottle Coffee

315 Linden Street

COOKIE: Cookies And Cream at Anthony's Cookies

1417 Valencia Street

CRAFT BEERS: Housemade Beers at Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton Street

CROISSANT: Kouign-amann at B. Patisserie

2821 California Street

CUSTARD: Frozen Custard With Egg Yolk Carmel Sauce at Fog City

1300 Battery Street

DOUGHNUT: Maple Glazed Bacon Apple Doughnut at Dynamo Doughnut & Coffee

2760 24th Street

DUMPLINGS: Shiitake Dumplings at Namu Gaji

499 Dolores Street

FRENCH FRIES: Duck Fat Fries at Spruce

3640 Sacramento Street

FRENCH TOAST: Croissant French Toast at Chloe's Café

1399 Church Street

GREEK FOOD: Pork Shoulder Wrap at Souvla

517 Hayes Street

GREEN JUICE: A+ Greens at Juice Shop

Hayes Street

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH: Mac And Cheese Grilled Cheese at The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen

1 South Park Ave. # 103a

HAMACHI: Hamachi Shooters at Alexander's Steakhouse

448 Brannan Street

ICE CREAM: Balsamic Strawberry at Bi-Rite Creamery

3692 18th Street

LAMB CHOPS: Hearth-grilled Lamb Chops at Kokkari Estiatorio

200 Jackson Street

MAC & CHEESE: Frankaroni at 4505 Burgers & BBQ

705 Divisadero Street

MARGARITAS: Margarita Pitchers at Tommy's Mexican Restaurant

5929 Geary Boulevard

OFF-MENU ITEM: Caesar Burger at Super Duper Burger

2304 Market Street

OUTDOOR GARDENS: Yerba Buena Gardens

745 Mission Street

OUTDOOR SEATING: Rooftop at El Techo de Lolinda

2518 Mission Street

OYSTERS: Oysters On The Half Shell at Swan Oyster Depot

1517 Polk Street

PANCAKES: Dutch Pancakes at Outerlands

4001 Judah Street

PASTRAMI: Kung Pow Pastrami at Mission Chinese Food

2234 Mission Street

PASTRY: Morning Bun at Tartine Bakery

600 Guerrero Street

PIZZA: Margherita Pizza at A16

2355 Chestnut Street

PORK: Pierna Enchilada Torta at La Torta Gorda

2833 24th Street

QUAIL: CA State Bird W/ Provisions at State Bird Provisions

1529 Fillmore Street

RAMEN: Garlic Pork Ramen at Ramen Dojo

805 S B Street, San Mateo

RAVIOLI: Seasonal Ravioli at SPQR

1911 Fillmore Street

SANDWICH: Bella (nee: Name Of The Girl I'm Dating) at Ike's Place

3489 16th Street

SCENIC VIEW: 360 Degree City View at Coit Tower

1 Telegraph Hill Boulevard

SEAFOOD: Seafood Chowder at Bar Crudo

655 Divisadero Street

SLIDERS: Lamb Burger Sliders at The Sycamore

2140 Mission Street

SOUTHERN FOOD: Shrimp & Grits at Brenda's French Soul Food

652 Polk Street

SPEAKEASY COCKTAIL: Citizen Cane at Bourbon & Branch

501 Jones Street

STEAK: King Henry Viii Cut at House of Prime Rib

1906 Van Ness Avenue

SUSHI: Volcano Roll at Ryoko's Japanese Restaurant & Bar

619 Taylor Street

TACOS: Carnitas at Nopalito

306 Broderick Street

TASTING MENU: Chef's Picks at Rich Table

199 Gough Street

TOAST: Four Dollar Toast at The Mill

736 Divisadero Street

VEGAN FOOD: Squash Quesadilla at Gracias Madre

2211 Mission Street

WINE: Wine List at RN74

301 Mission Street

