The Most Amazing Cars From This Year's Detroit Auto Show

Photo: Jalopnik

Awesome three-door Korean hot hatches, neon-green electric supercars and a sexy hybrid with turbo boost. Fanciful future concepts?Nope.



They’re reality at this year’s Detroit Auto Show. Here’s everything important you missed.

Click here to see the cars >



This article originally appeared at Jalopnik. Send an email to Matt Hardigree, the author of this post, at [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.