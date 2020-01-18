The 9 best nurse TikTok accounts to follow right now for great health tips and a good laugh

TikTok Some nurses share humorous parts of the job on TikTok.

Two nurses recently went viral on TikTok after shaming patients for exaggerating their symptoms, and for advocating abstinence over safe sex.

While some nurses have gone viral for the wrong reasons, many nurses on TikTok use the app to talk about their jobs in a humorous way, advise aspiring nurses, and share practical medical advice.

Here are 9 of the best TikTok accounts run by nurses.

Nurses on TikTok have gotten a bad reputation recently.

After popular TikTok user Nurse Holly posted a video promoting abstinence before marriage to prevent STDs, viewers called out the post for being judgmental of sexually active patients. Nurse Holly later took down the video.

Many people also criticised nurses and clinicians for posting videos that made fun of patients who they saw as exaggerating pain or other symptoms. One user named La Nursing Student posted a video mocking patients for having “104 fever for four days” and going days without eating.

But poking fun of patients can be harmful. This is because prejudice significantly impacts black and Hispanic Americans, who are less likely to receive acute pain medication in emergency rooms according to recent research.

While some nurses on TikTok may perpetuate stereotypes in medicine, many others use the app to lightheartedly share experiences about the job that non-nurses don’t know about. Some nurses call out sexual harassment at work, or widespread workplace violence.

Plus, some users even give advice to nursing students or share practical medical information.

Here are nine of the best nurse TikTok accounts reviewed by Business Insider and chosen for quality of content and advice.

Andrew RN (@nurse_andy) uses humour to describe what it’s like to be a male nurse.

Andrew RN uses humour to describe what it’s like to be a millennial Asian male nurse. Andrew’s experience is unique for many reasons: the average age of a nurse is 50 years old, and just under 10% of nurses are men.

Andrew doesn’t hesitate to be realistic about his lifestyle as a nurse. In one TikTok, he joked about how he tells his patients drinking damages their livers, yet posts to his Snapchat about going out on the weekends.

Plus, he even describes all the benefits of dating a nurse – with free healthcare chief among them.



Andrew RN is at @nurse_andy



Nurse Tish (@allthingsnursing) reveals the hard realities of being a nurse, while offering guidance to people interested in the position.

Nurse Tish’s TikToks reveal the more difficult parts of the job.

In one TikTok, for instance, she said she’ll “never get used to” a taking care of a body when a patient dies. In another, she describes being a nurse using adjectives like “tired” and “blamed for everyone’s mistakes.”

Still, Nurse Tish wants to help aspiring nurses pass their school exams, and has a YouTube channel with in-depth guidance.



Nurse Tish is at @allthingsnursing



RC (@thatonenursein.como) can be found showing off her latest dance moves around the hospital.

RC’s TikTok primarily consists of using her breaks at work to show off her dance moves in hospital hallways and supply closets.

Plus, she used one video to leave a heartfelt message to patients: “When a patient downplays or exaggerates their symptoms, we have to think the WORST, because your life is LITERALLY in our hands.”



RC is at @thatonenursein.como



Kojo Sarfo (dr.kojosarfo) is a nurse practitioner with a lot of degrees and a lot of personality.

Kojo Sarfo is a board certified psychiatric nurse practitioner with a doctorate degree who posts about all his years of schooling, debunking mental health myths, and paying off his student loans. One of his most popular videos jokes about how passing his nursing school classes were a breeze, but actually using the skills he learned was a little trickier.

Sarfo also spreads positive words to other healthcare providers, like making sure they take care of their mental health with rest and exercise.



Kojo Sarfo is at @dr.kojosarfo



Tarah Katzchen (@elementaryschoolnurse) makes humorous TikToks about being a school nurse, and offers some simple medical advice too.

Tarah Katzchen said elementary school nurses get a bad reputation for being mean and scary. Katzchen’s TikTok posts are anything but scary. She has posts on her interaction with her school patients, like how awkward it can be for girls to ask the nurse for pads. She also offers advice on how to practice good sexual healthcare, and has a message for people who don’t wash their hands.



Tarah Katzchen is at @elementaryschoolnurse



Nurse Friend Tasha (@nursefriend) knows nursing school isn’t a walk in the park.

In one of her TikToks, Nurse Friend Tasha describes trying to survive nursing school like jumping over fires and snakes in the phone game Temple Run. Along with some funny posts about nursing school, she offers practical advice to other students like getting a study group and remembering not to procrastinate.



Nurse Friend Tasha is at @nursefriend



Georgie, MSN, RN (@nurse.georgie) dances to upbeat music while giving out medical advice.

Osteoporosis, or fragile bone disease, impacts 50% of women over 50 years old, but can be prevented by staying active. I learned this after watching a TikTok video of Georgie dancing to Ángela Aguilar’s song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” in leopard-print workout shorts.



Georgie, MSN, RN is at @nurse.georgie



Kelsey (@kweeshyc) dances around awkward interactions with patients.

Like many TikTok aficionados, Kelsey, a psych nurse, uses dance moves to aid her depiction of what it’s like to be a nurse.

In one video, a patient’s positive response to her introducing herself makes her dance to Je’taime’s upbeat song “Ghostwhip.”



Kelsey is at @kweeshyc



Avery Parks (@apsr89) describes her hectic life as an ER nurse.

ER nurses never really get to go on lunch break before hearing someone call “Nurse!” according to Avery Parks, a 30-year-old nurse in an ER. Parks posts TikToks about working as an ER nurse, as well as jokes about dating and getting “ghosted.”



Avery Parks is at @apsr89



